Regina Pats’ Connor Bedard Named Western Hockey League’s Best Rookie for 2020-21

Regina Pats Connor Bedard was named the Western Hockey Leagues rookie of the year for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday. Bedard, the first ever WHL player to achieve exceptional status, earned the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy after scoring 12 goals and 16 assists for a total of 28 points to lead all freshman players in scoring. Read more: Regina Pats’ Connor Bedard takes over league lead in 3-2 win over Moose Jaw Warriors Going into the season, it was a goal of mine to be Rookie of the Year. It’s really special and exciting to be able to win it, especially with all the other rookies who have had such great seasons. I’m looking forward to the season ahead as I can’t wait to get back to Regina with my teammates and finally play for our fans, which I’ve heard so much about. Story continues under ad Bedard, selected as number one in the 2020 WHL draw, tied Pats defenders Ryker Evans for first place in team scores. .@WHLPats F Connor Bedard was named the 2020-21 WHL Rookie of the Year Award after scoring 12 goals and 16 assists in just 15 games to lead all freshmen in scoring.

He is the first Pat to win the award since Jeff Friesen in 1992-93. #WHL pic.twitter.com/57fAuWJjpF — Taylor Shire (@TSshireGlobal) June 9, 2021 When he left mid-season to join Team Canada at the IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas, Bedard led the league in points, averaging 1.87 points per game. Trending stories Thousands attend the vigil for the murdered and injured Muslim family in London, Ontario. attack

Ontario reports 411 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number of daily cases since late September Among rookies, Bedard led in goals, points, shots on target with 70 and power play points with 10. Read more: Connor Bedard plays last game of WHL season Friday for U18 world championship It’s another recognition of who he is and what he’s done so far in his young career as a person and player, and he’s being rewarded for it, said Regina Pats head coach Dave Struch. Story continues under ad There will be small wins like this one throughout his career and they are all part of his development. This will be one of those things he can build on. Bedard is the sixth Pat to be named WHL Rookie of the Year, alongside Jeff Friesen, Dale Derkatch, Dave Michayluk, Dennis Sobchuk and Ron Garwasiuk.















Connor Bedard looks back on his first year with Regina Pats





Connor Bedard looks back on his first year with Regina Pats May 21, 2021

