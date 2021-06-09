CounterStrike Table Tennis aims to make sport more accessible

In the world of table tennis, most players have to choose between affordable equipment and items suitable for competition. But CounterStrike Table Tennis wants to change that. The idea started with the hobby of the founders college and eventually grew into a full-fledged company. Read about the journey in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What does the company do?

Provides professional table tennis equipment.

President and CEO Eric Baker told Small Business Trends: This includes table tennis blades, table tennis paddles, table tennis rubbers, table tennis cases and other table tennis accessories.

Business niche

Offering high quality at affordable prices.

Baker says: All of our products are approved by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) (where applicable). This means that all our products are legal for tournaments and even the Olympics. If the majority of the products you see for sale are not ITTF approved because it is expensive and understandably the ITTF has extremely high standards. Which would lead to many companies failing the approval process.

How the company started

To fill the price gap in the table tennis market.

Baker was the president of his university’s table tennis club in 2008. He noted that many students who wanted to participate couldn’t because they couldn’t afford the professional equipment that others were using.

Then, in 2019, Baker wanted to start a business and remembered that gap in the market. He started the company to give everyone access to that professional equipment and to increase the popularity of table tennis.

Biggest win

Successfully get products approved by the International Table Tennis Federation.

Baker explains: This was not easy. We’ve spent weeks testing every product we’ve developed. Often we have to completely scrap the product and start over so that it would meet ITTF standards and our customers’ standards.

Biggest Risk

Their first stock purchase.

Baker says: To keep costs down, CounterStrike had to buy a lot of equipment and materials in bulk so we could meet the price our customers needed.

If our market research was wrong, and there was no market for our products, it would have immediately destroyed our company.

The end result of the risk was fantastic! We had to be creative with our inventory placement and structure, but our customers have responded well to our products and price.

How do they spend an extra $100,000?

Sponsorship of local table tennis clubs in the US

Baker says: Not only does this help clubs that have been hit very hard by the pandemic, it would also be a great way to get our company name out there.

We were chatting recently with a club in Utah that has many newcomers to play, but they don’t return due to the astronomical cost of Tournament Legal equipment. We’d love to be a part of solving this problem because it fits perfectly with the company’s mission.

Company tradition

Organizing neighborhood table tennis tournaments.

Baker says: The participants range from beginner to advanced. It’s a great way to build a local table tennis community and build their confidence and skills. Not to mention it’s always nice to hear their thoughts on new products we’re developing.

favorite quote

I’m not superstitious. But I’m a bit diligent Michael Scott | The office.

* * * * *