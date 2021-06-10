Maskless Matt Nagy: It’s different when you see people’s expressions





Bear coach Matt Nagy pulled into the Halas Hall parking lot on Wednesday and left his mask in the car. Under NFL rules, vaccinated coaches and players are not required to wear them, and Nagy was recently fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. It’s just different when you see people’s expressions, you talk to them when you’re on the field, in meetings Nagy said. At the same time, there are the security measures. And if you are not vaccinated, you must wear your mask. So for us, we would like everyone to get their vaccinations. And we encourage that and teach them about it. Head athletic trainer Andre Tucker has encouraged players to ask questions if they are unsure about the vaccine. We all have our own opinions about what we do and don’t want to do, Nagy said. But if you understand the upbringing of it, if we encourage it and that’s what we did, then we can all make our own decisions and decide to get it. The NFL has mandated vaccinations for coaches unless they have a legitimate reason for an exemption; those who refuse to get one will lose Tier 1 status and the ability to share a field or meeting room with players through a training camp. Nagy expects all his coaches per camp to be fully vaccinated. Shots are not required for players who have union protection. Teams with a vast majority of vaccinated players have fewer restrictions when the camp starts. However, player participation is mixed throughout the league. A quick poll of Bears players Wednesday revealed little uniformity. Rolling back Damien Williams, who was sidelined last year over coronavirus concerns, as his mother has cancer and recipient Darnell Mooney said they’ll likely get one eventually; tight end Cole Kmet kept his decision private; and center Sam Mustipher said hell will get its second chance next week. If getting the vaccine means you’ll be there no matter what, then I’m going to do it, Mustipher said. Attendance Control Recipient Anthony Miller attended the voluntary team activity exercise on Wednesday, but did not participate due to what Nagy called a nick, or a minor injury. Quarterback Nick Foles is out due to a personal problem, but Nagy said hopefully he will be back next week. Receiver Allen Robinson was not noticed during practice, nor was tight end Jimmy Graham or receiver Marquise Goodwin noticed. Most of the Bears who started the defense were not in attendance, in keeping with the NFLPA’s recommendation that voluntary OTAs become just that: linemen Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Mario Edwards, and Bilal Nichols; outside linebackers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn; inside linebacker Danny Trevathan; corner back Jaylon Johnson; and security measures Tashaun Gipson and Eddie Jackson. Players absent from training still attend team meetings.

