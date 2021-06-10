Sports
Montez Sweat ‘not a fan’ of COVID-19 vaccine despite Washington Football Team bringing in experts to appeal to players
ASHBURN, Va. – Washington Football Team defense end Montez Sweat said on Wednesday that he had not been persuaded to take the COVID-19 vaccine after listening to an expert discuss the matter with him and his teammates, highlighting an issue not only in the NFL, but also in society.
Washington coach Ron Rivera met with the team on Tuesday an immunologist who is a leading researcher of the coronavirus vaccine. Kizzmekia Corbett answered questions and provided information about the vaccine via video conference, in hopes of easing fears.
Rivera said his players are approaching a 50% vaccination rate, while his staff and the rest of the employees in the building have all been vaccinated. Rivera has also spoken to players privately, in an effort to provide information or have a conversation about their concerns.
“I’m not a fan of it,” Sweat said of the vaccine on Wednesday. “I probably won’t be vaccinated until I have more facts and things like that. I’m not a fan of it at all. I haven’t caught COVID yet, so I don’t see myself treating COVID until I actually get COVID.”
The NFL has eased restrictions on those who have been vaccinated, allowing them to go maskless and not be tested for COVID-19 on a daily basis.
Unvaccinated players are still subject to all this, as well as the contact tracing quarantine policy. They also cannot communicate with other players while traveling, or with family and friends on the go. They are not allowed to eat in the cafeteria and must adhere to the capacity limits in the fitness room.
“Obviously they want everyone to be vaccinated to be able to move and travel freely around the facility,” Sweat said. “But everyone has their own beliefs and they are entitled to their own decision.”
Sweat said the players have a “constant conversation” on the subject. Rivera called it a choice for players, a choice he would like them to make in favor of the vaccine, but he doesn’t want to force it on them.
“The important thing is that we need to be able to give these guys a chance to understand,” Rivera said. “There’s a lot of posts out there, they’re taking it off Twitter and some of it is good, some of it is bad. I’m not sure these guys watch the news as much as I do and try to gather enough information, but we They’re really trying to help them because if we can achieve that herd immunity, we can really loosen it up and really spend time together.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 tracker, 63.8% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a vaccination; 42.3% are fully vaccinated.
“I know that myself and all these other guys were exposed to what you might call fake news or just social media rumors about the vaccines, and maybe conspiracies and things like that,” said Dax Milne, a newcomer to Washington. “Some guys are clearly for it – getting the vaccine – some guys are still hesitant. But personally it was good to hear the real facts, and I plan to see a lot more people get the vaccine on the team.”
Milne said he had heard about deaths and other side effects of vaccines. But, he said, Corbett told them there were a lot of fake articles spreading misinformation.
Milne said she also told them, “that if it comes to the real facts and the factual studies they’ve done, with real information, there have been no deaths.”
“I don’t want to speak for myself,” he said, “but it sounded a lot safer than we all thought it was. I think we’re a lot more comfortable with it now.”
Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles said, “To learn such new things — I learned a lot about the vaccine yesterday that I had never heard of before, so it was good to hear.”
