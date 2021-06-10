Duncan Park Youth Tennis Camp Serves Kids During Summer – Mississippi’s Best Community Newspaper





Tiger Simons returned an underhand toss from volunteer coach Talton Trickey at a Duncan Park Youth Tennis Camp Wednesday morning. Tennis balls hit by players flew inches from Trickey’s face. Duncan Park Tennis Director Frankie Spence instructed kids on proper form for hitting a fronthand or backhand. One ball hit the cart of balls Trickey had and it bounced into the air. He said he’d never seen it. I’m helping Frankie this summer. I’ve coached and played a lot of tennis before at Louisiana College, Trickey said. I think it’s going to be a nice summer. We’re just going to turn the excitement for tennis here into a whole year of tennis for these kids. About 25 elementary school kids ran across the field playing ghosts and goblins. A game Spence devised to teach children how to keep the ball within the field. Tennis star Bryanna Smith kept the ball in play for quite some time and she only became a ghost when another player caught her ball. When the older kids started their camp exercises, Spence tried a new game to teach the players. He got players like Peyton Akins to hit the ball higher over the net by having them hit over the fence, separating the fields. Players still had to control the ball by hitting an in-goal with the ball. Akins said she is trying to get better at tennis. She started playing tennis in 8th grade and is going to 9th grade. She said she enjoys the competition of tennis and the fun of the game. The camp coach brought her from Vidalia to play tennis at Duncan Park. Mr Frankie has taught me enough already. He’s one of the best tennis coaches I’ve ever had, Akins said. He knows how to have fun while teaching us to play. He teases us about things we do, and that helps. It makes us realize what we’re doing wrong and helps us get better. He’s just really nice and funny.

