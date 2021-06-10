Hockey men adds Juliano Pagliero as assistant coach





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. head coach Guy Gadowsky and the Penn State men’s ice hockey team announced the hiring of Juliano Pagliero as an assistant coach Wednesday afternoon. Pagliero has ten years of coaching experience, including eight years at the Division I level, and is coming to Hockey Valley after spending the previous three seasons with Norm Bazin’s staff at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. “Juliano is an excellent fit for our program. He has a great reputation in the hockey world and has worked with excellent programs under excellent coaches,” said Gadowsky. “We are delighted to welcome Pags to Hockey Valley.” During his time at Lowell, Pagliero served as a recruiting coordinator while working closely with the River Hawk goalkeepers and power play unit. While on the bench at UML, Pagliero helped Tyler Wall become one of the best goalkeepers in the country as well as program history. Wall broke numerous River Hawk records, including career wins that now stand at 58. During the 2019-20 season, the senior was second in Hockey East and ninth in the nation with a save rate of 0.931 while his 2.10 goals-to-average was fourth in the conference and 18th nationally. Wall, a Mike Richter Award finalist, signed an entry-level contract with the New York Rangers after his senior season. Prior to his time as River Hawk, Pagliero was an assistant coach at Colgate from 2015-18 and was instrumental in recruiting goalkeeper Colton Point. Point led the nation with a save rate of 0.944, the ninth best mark in NCAA history, and placed second in the nation on a 1.74 average conceded during his sophomore season in 2017-18. Point was a second-team All-American as well as a top-10 Hobey Baker Award Finalist as a sophomore and signed an entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars at the end of the season. Pagliero spent the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons on the bench at Holy Cross, where he played a key role in the development of Matthew Ginn, 2014-15 Atlantic Hockey Goalie of the Year. Ginn finished his career with several Holy Cross goalscoring records, including a save rate (.917) and shutouts (8). Pagliero also had a hand in recruiting the leading scoring class for the 2014-15 season, as well as the pinnacle producing forward trio and top two point producing defenders in the last decade at Holy Cross. Pagliero began his collegiate coaching career with a two-year stint at Division III Utica College (2011-13). Born in Dalroy, Alberta, Pagliero was a four-year goalkeeper for Niagara University from 2005-2009, where he was an all-conference roster three times and the College Hockey America (CHA) Player-of-the-Year as a senior. With Pagliero in goal, the Purple Eagles won back-to-back regular season titles in 2005-06 and 2006-07 and reached the NCAA tournament in 2008 after capturing the CHA Championship. “I’m honored to have this opportunity to join the Penn State staff. I want to thank Coach Gadowsky for trusting me,” Pagliero said. “I’m excited to be working with him and the entire staff at Hockey Valley to build on the success the program has already had.”







