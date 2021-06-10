2022 Class Adds Effort From LS Lance St. Louis





An emerging theme to look forward to for the 2022 Texas football recruiting class heading into the summer months is an emphasis on special teams. Building a solid special teams unit will never be the sexiest thing new head coach Steve Sarkisian and special teams coordinator Jeff Banks can do on the hiring path, but it’s important to have a well-rounded team. That theme emerged this week when Sark, Banks and the Longhorns received a commitment from Williams Field (AZ) long snapper Lance St. Louis. The 2022 Arizona long snapper St. Louis’s union was announced on his Twitter timeline on June 7. St. Louis is now the ninth commitment in the Longhorns 2022 class and the first specifically for the special teams unit. Texas hasn’t really focused on getting a long snapper out of high school for a recruiting class in the past three cycles, so this point of emphasis could show that a special team unit is really around the corner. In recent years, there were times when the Longhorns were good at special teams. But it always feels like there’s at least some of the Texas special teams causing problems that cost the team at least one game per season. A new focal point for special teams for the 2022 Texas football recruiting class after the landing of LS Lance St. Louis One place where mistakes like this don’t happen often is Tuscaloosa. Establishing that kind of culture in Austin seems to be a theme for former Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Coordinator Sark and the STC Banks. St. Louis is a 6-foot-1 and 215-pound Long Snapper who hails from Gilbert, AZ. His Texas scholarship offer officially came his way on June 1. It took less than a full week for Texas to get its commitment in the class of 2022. He reportedly ranks as the No. 2 long snapper in the country for this recruiting cycle by Kohl’s Football Kicking Camps. The only long snapper among the 2022 high school prospects to rank higher than Kohl’s Kicking Camps’ St. Louis is Levi Hancock. Here’s more on what Kohl’s Kicking Camps had to say about St. Louis in their exploration report on his game. St. Louis continues to show why he is one of the best in the country and has the talent to play for every program in America. He has a rare combination of athleticism and handsome talent. St. Louis recently took part in the Kohl’s Western Showcase, finishing the day with an average snap time of 0.66 seconds. He continued his strong chart performance by running a 4.75-second 40-yard dash. St. Louis has the talent and drive to play the position for a very long time. Texas seems to be getting a good one in St. Louis. And it will be critical to watch the commitments for the special teams unit trends for the Longhorns 2022 class from now on. That should be the main reason to get this promise from St. Louis. According to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, the 2022 Texas recruiting class is ranked #10 in the nation and second in the Big 12 behind the Oklahoma Sooners. Texas now has nine commits in their class for 2022, with the highest-rated four-star Klein Cain returning Jaydon Blue.

