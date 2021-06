HS Boys Tennis: Section III Class B and C-2 Champions Crowned

The boys’ tennis teams Jamesville-DeWitt and Cooperstown each claimed a sectional title during sectional play at the Parkway Tennis Courts in Utica on Wednesday. The Red Rams scored 57 team points to win the Class B crown. JD took championship wins against Essex Glowaki, in the first singles and Mark Bratslavsky in the second singles. Oneida finished in second place with 47 points. The Indians took first place against Spencer Ingmire in the third singles and doubles against the teams of Aidan Hicks & Ajay Hicks, in the first doubles and Drew Hicks & Seth O Connell, in the second doubles. Will Weldon and Gunther Weldon each won their singles for Cooperstown in the C-2 competition. The opening rounds of the Class A and C-1 Section Finals will take place on Thursday at the Parkway Tennis Courts in Utica. Full results can be found here Class B results First singles: Essex Glowaki, Jamesville-DeWitt, vs. David Fenner, New Hartford, 6-3, 6-1 Second singles: Mark Bratslavsky (Jamesville-Dewitt) d. Shay Smyth (Onondaga – Westhill) 6-3, 6-4 Consolation: 2S: Lucas Kritz (New Hartford) d. Harley Wakeman (Mexico) 6-2, 6-0 Third singles: Spencer Ingmire (Oneida) d. Cooper Werner (Jamesville-Dewitt) 6-2, 6-4 Consolation: 3S: Adam Clark (Mexico) p. Micah Alpuerto (Chittenango) 6-0, 6-1 First double: Aidan Hicks & Ajay Hicks (Oneida) d. Eric Hyde & Connor Shaffer (Mexico) 6-2, 6-4 Consolation: 1D: David Berg & Kyle Grover (New Hartford) p. Michael Bratslavsky & Luke Cantone (Jamesville-Dewitt) 1-0, 0-0 Second double: Drew Hicks & Seth O Connell (Oneida) d. Harshdeep Banga & Sophia Featherstone (Onondaga – Westhill) 6-0, 6-0 Comfort: 2D: Luke Dahlin & Artie Paul (Chittenango) d. Nathan Chen & Ryan Collins (Jamesville-Dewitt) 1-0, 0-0 Class C-2 results first singles Will Weldon (Cooperstown) d. Aidan Helfant(Hamilton) 6-0, 6-1 Consolation: 1S: (Day) d. Bryan De Gironimo (Sauquoit Valley) second singles Gunther Weldon (Cooperstown) d. Alexander Bergen Linden(Hamilton) 6-0, 6-0 Consolation: 2S: Hunter Martorella(LaFayette) p. Forest Martin (Poland) 6-4, 7-5 third singles Quincy Stayton (Sauquoit Valley) d. Sara Borner(Poland) 6-3, 6-3 Consolation: 3S: Ethan Hanmer(Hamilton) p. Payton Fidura (Morrisville-Eaton) 6-2, 1-0 first doubles Henry Crespi & Brice Sharp-Ballinger (Hamilton) d. Brandon Benjamin & Mason Shute (LaFayette) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 Consolation: 1D: Josephine Bertram & Lindsey Trosset (Cooperstown) p. Lacey Priest & Jason Schlotzhauer (Morrisville-Eaton) 6-3, 6-3 Second doubles Max Akers & Haley Henry (Morrisville-Eaton) d. Benjamin Coddington & Seth Walden (Hamilton) 6-1, 6-3 Consolation: 2D: Lindsay Carroll & Mark Humphrey (LaFayette) p. Addison Lewis & Ashlyn Wolfe (Cooperstown) 1-0, 0-0 >> Subscribe to our daily high school sports newsletter

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos