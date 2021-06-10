Sports
Kent State Marching Band uses campus ice arena, club hockey teams displaced
KENT, Ohio Hundreds of children and frustrated parents say they have few opportunities to play hockey after the Kent State Ice Arena was shut down last September as COVID-19 spread rapidly on campus.
The arena is a staple in the community, both for students and those just living in Portage County.
Sportsmanship, it gives you so many different friends from different cities, said Alex Geist. Hockey has bridged so many opportunities and they try to take that away from little kids and it makes me very sad.
As news quickly spread of a possible new direction for the arena, families using the rink took notice.
Kent State had placed an ad asking for qualifications to renovate and expand the recreation room at the University Ice Arena to accommodate a marching band practice facility. The writing was kind of on the wall when they closed the rink for us last year, Beth Geist said. I was a little mad and angry at first and thought to myself, Okay, well I can’t have a grown-up tantrum, so what can I do? I’m just a mom, an advocate, and a Kent State alumnus.
A spokesman for Kent State University confirmed changes to News 5 Wednesday night in the following written statement:
The Kent State marching band is losing its current rehearsal space along Main Street due to planned street renovations. As a result, the recreational side of the ice rink is converted into a practice and education space for the marching band. Students and student programs (including peer and club sports) have priority when using the competition rink. We are committed to working with community groups based on ice availability. High school, youth programs, and KSU Ice Arena programming will continue to use the championship course. The renovation also allowed us to upgrade the competition track for public use, including the HVAC system.
