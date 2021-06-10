Ratings | Daily news

Hemasiri Perera

An inspiring polymath

During my life I have met several individuals. Among them I met few with extraordinary qualities, and Hemasiri Perera was one of them.

Hemasiri Perera was a devout Buddhist. I met him in Winnipeg, Canada. He migrated to Winnipeg with his loving wife Prema to spend their retirement life with their daughter Nirosha.

Hemasiri was a student of Henegama Central College, Gampaha (Western Province). Mylvaganam Subramaniam was his math teacher (1955-1956). Hemasiri was the first student to go to university from this school. Subramaniam and his wife are in Winnipeg. According to Subramaniam, Hemasiri was a hardworking and well-dressed student. We held a Zoom meeting on March 13, 2021 to convey Hemasiri birthday wishes. Subramaniam and his wife were there to wish him too.

In 1964, Hemasiri graduated from Peradeniya University. As a student, he occupied the Jayathilaka Hall. He was familiar with western indoor and outdoor sports, as well as eastern games. During his university tenure, he was an excellent table tennis player. He often used the University Gymnasium (GYM) with his gaming partners. Hemasiri was a versatile character with a wide range of knowledge, although he took courses related to statistics. His fellow students called him Stat Perera.

Just after graduating, Hemasiri got the chance to work as an assistant lecturer at Vidyalankara University. He was briefly economic advisor to Lanka Steel Corporation.

Until his retirement, he served as director of both the Coconut Research Institute in Lunuwila and the Coconut Development Authority in Colombo. In the Sri Lankan coconut sector, he gave numerous consultations to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), several UN agencies, as well as quite a few countries (on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka).

He was the author of two Sinhala books: Gami Andarayak (Rural Anecdote) and Udella, Ma Ana Thuru Bala Sitee (Mammoty, Waiting for My Command). He also illustrated the historical and current circumstances in countries such as the Netherlands, France, England, Indonesia, India and the islands in the Pacific Ocean. About six months ago, while in Sri Lanka, he was working with the printer to publish his third Sinhala book on new management skills.

He has published seven books (in English) on the coconut industry in Sri Lanka, expressing the wide experience he had gained in his decades in the coconut industry, such as economics, desiccated coconut, coconut cultivation in Hambantota District, coconut industry of Sri Lanka, domestic marketing, productivity and high yielding coconut varieties. These publications, as well as his extensive knowledge base, allow us to identify him as a walking encyclopedia.

The Sri Lankan Association of Manitoba (SLAM) acquired his in-depth knowledge to write comic strip artists and stage events to expose Sri Lankan drama and folktale heritage. He showed his talents at the annual event held in April during the New Year celebrations in Sinhala and Tamil. Sometimes he also took part in singing folk songs. His abilities helped us remember the good old memories we had of our home.

Furthermore, his skills helped Sri Lankans to expose their rich culture among Canadian communities. He then joined the Sri Lankan 55+ Seniors Group and continued his services. On June 17, 2018, Hemasiri was elected a board member at the group’s annual general meeting. He was later re-elected to the board of directors on June 21, 2020. That in itself demonstrated the value of Hemasiris’ services for seniors.

Hemasiri joined the Trinity United Church seniors group called the South Side Seniors. He was also very popular among non-Sri Lankan seniors. When the Church Seniors Group co-chair learned that Hemasiris had passed away on April 7, 2021, they held a memorial session to invoke blessings on him.

Hemasiri was in Sri Lanka for more than a year to attend to some of his household affairs and during that time he fell ill. At the time, his second son, Priyantha, took great care of him. His eldest son, Channa, has been working in Singapore for over three decades. He is closely associated with Ven. dr. Omalpe Sobitha Nayaka Thera, head of the Bodhiraja Viharaya in Singapore. When Hemasiri became ill, Ven. dr. Sobitha Thera visited him. Ven. Sobitha Thera also conducted a Pansukulaya (Buddhist funeral service) after Hemasiri passed away.

Senaka Samarasinghe

Winnipeg, Canada