What Noah Ruggles’ Commitment Means to Ohio State Football: Buckeye Recruiting





COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio state football has significantly ramped up competition in the quarterback and reception areas under Ryan Day. Apparently, that policy now also applies to special teams. For the next two seasons, Ohio State expects to use two of its 85 grants for placekickers. Former North Carolina goalscorer Noah Ruggles committed to the Buckeyes on Wednesday as a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility left. The Buckeyes are also returning redshirt freshman Jake Seibert. He finished last season as the presumptive starter after taking off his gray shirt to fill in for an injured Blake Haubeil. That included kicking a field goal in the loss of the national championship game against Alabama. However, Seibert missed both field goals in the Spring Game. Day wasn’t shy about his nervousness with the lack of depth of the kicking games in 2020. When Haubeil’s groin injury surfaced in the second game of the season and affected his ability to kick that day, the Buckeyes could only turn to walk-ons. on Dominic DiMaccio. He missed his only field goal that day. DiMaccio remained the secondary kick option behind Seibert until Ruggles committed. Ruggles had a successful, but unspectacular 2019 season for North Carolina. He scored 16 of 18 field goals within 40 yards. He missed 6 of 9 of 40 and beyond, only all three of 50 or more. Four of his field goals were blocked. Three other specialists kicked off Tar Heels. Ruggles then lost his job ahead of the 2020 season through an inbound transfer, formerly an FCS All-American at Furman. Seibert, number 2 among kickers in the 2020 recruiting class, would not play last season prior to Haubeil’s injury. (He was not on the traveling roster for Penn State.) He scored a 23-yard field goal in the National Championship game and converted all 16 of his point-after attempts for the season. That was a solid foundation under the circumstances. However, by Ohio state standards, that wasn’t enough to guarantee a job for 2021. Now another experienced kicker has entered the mix. Regardless of who wins the course, Day has added peace of mind about the trap game. Fields Bears jersey: Ohio State football fans can purchase Justin Fields’ new Chicago Bears jersey here. It is available in white, blue and orange and in men’s, women’s and youth sizes. There is also a cheaper T-shirt option. – More Buckeyes Coverage Marv Homan, longtime football radio and TV voice and Ohio State administrator, dies aged 94 Ohio State Football hopes to capitalize on busy recruiting month with a second wave of pledges: Buckeyes Recruiting Ohio State Football Faces a Survivor in Oregon Quarterback Anthony Brown: Buckeyes Best Opponents, No. 43 What Kaleb Browns’ Commitment Means to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting Kaleb Brown, 4-Star Recipient for 2022, Commits to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting What Nick Saban’s contract extension means for the future Ohio State-Alabama football series? Michigan State receiver Jalen Speedy Nailor is no stranger to big plays: Buckeyes’ Best Opponents, No. 44″

