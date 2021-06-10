



The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a roster full of players and we want to talk about them all. The One Foot Downs player profile series will, once again, take a look at each of them, and hopefully we all learn a little bit more about these guys, and Notre Dames’ chances for the upcoming 2021 season. While Alex Peitsch was a 5-star long snapper who was offered a scholarship to be part of the 2020 Notre Dame signee class, long snapper Michael Vinson committed to Notre Dame as a walk-on favorite in the class of 2018 with much less fanfare. Photo by Brian Utesch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images However, the 62,226 pound senior from Winnetka, Illinois didn’t let that stop him from becoming John Shannon’s heir. Vinson spent his first year in 2018 on scout team special teams, waiting and watching and learning from Shannon during that CFP season. Then, as a sophomore, he made his collegiate debut in the blowout win against New Mexico, and also managed to run late against Bowling Green. During his first two seasons, he was also critical to team operations on the road, serving as the defensive cardholder and recording stats for special teams. Furthermore, he was the center of the scout team during road walks. Eventually, as a junior, Vinson took the reins as a starting long snapper for the Fighting Irish. He started all 12 games in 2020 and helped the Irish make their 2nd College Football Playoff in 3 seasons. He was even one of 67 players nationally nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, which was established in 2010 to honor the achievements and successes of walk-on athletes and is awarded each year to the most outstanding player who started his career as a walk-on. The Snapper Inn This waterfront restaurant in Oakdale, NY has been continuously owned and operated by one family since 1929, so it’s safe to say The Snapper Inn is quite experienced and mature when it comes to restaurants. Likewise, Michael Vinson is a senior who has been snarling for a while, first on the scouts team and now as the returning starter of a CFP squad. Oh, and I think the name fits too. This one is as simple and easy to predict as they come, assuming he stays healthy, Michael Vinson will start over as a senior at long snapper and likely earn another nomination for the Burlsworth. Yes, it’s absolutely great to see.

