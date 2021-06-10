Sports
Manitoba Junior Hockey League Introduces Anti-Racism Education, Automatic Suspensions For Discrimination
The Manitoba Junior Hockey League says it is taking steps to create a more respectful hockey culture by introducing anti-racism education and punishing those who discriminate against others.
Starting next season, players, coaches and support staff will receive anti-racism education seminars, the league announced on Wednesday. Seminars will address indigenous issues, as well as anti-discrimination and anti-oppression education, a press release says.
The goal is to educate league members about discriminatory and oppressive language, help them identify “problematic behavior” and ultimately create a more respectful and inclusive hockey culture, the release said.
Several conversations within the league last season led Commissioner Kevin Saurette to believe the MJHL should do more to address racism and discrimination in hockey, he said in the release.
“We know that, unfortunately, discrimination still exists in our society,” he said in the release, and anti-racism education is required to effect change.
The seminars will be taught by Ebb and Flow First Nation member Wade Houle, a former MJHL player who is now a high school teacher in Dauphin and consults on discrimination and racial sensitivity training, the release said.
Houles said in the release that he was excited about the opportunity to partner with the league to become anti-racist and anti-oppressive because it helps the entire Manitoba community, not just the league.
Minimal suspensions for discrimination
Seminars will “lay the groundwork for learning about racism and discrimination,” the release says, and will cover topics such as race, gender and cultural issues.
Racism has been going on in the league for “many years” and it’s time to do something about it, Murray Clearsky, head of Waywayseecappo First Nationhome of the league’s Waywayseecappo Wolverines, said in the release.
“To experience it firsthand really pisses you off,” Clearsky said, adding that all non-treaty people in Canada should be informed about this matter.
In addition to the education seminars, the league will announce automatic minimum suspensions for everyone in the league, including MJHL players, team officials and executives who have discriminated against anyone, the release said.
Anyone who verbally abuses, insults, harass or otherwise discriminates against anyone will be suspended three games for a first offense, five games for a second and an indefinite suspension for a third violation, the release said.
The competition has not specified how investigations will work or how incidents will be reported, but says anyone who does not cooperate in an investigation could be suspended.
Starting point, not an end point: anti-racism expert
The league’s announcement is an important step as it recognizes racism and discrimination and recognizes that those issues need to be addressed, says a racism expert from the University of Manitobaanti.
But education and possible suspensions alone are “a starting point, not an end point,” Delia Douglas, the anti-racism leader at the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, told CBC News.
She says being anti-racist is a daily act and right now the competition has introduced a mechanism that could help but not change the culture on its own.
“Apolicy is a step, but it is certainly not the only step, because without other support and resources it becomes ineffective,” she said. If that happens, “you are damaging people’s trust because they won’t believe you are doing this in good faith.”
Douglas has many questions, including how incidents are reported, how the league can provide a safe space for everyone, especially black and Indigenous people and people of color, to report incidents of discrimination, and who will decide what becomes a violation. considered. She also wonders if parents can be disciplined.
Douglas hopes the league will also realize that racism is complex and allows for comprehensive education over time.
“You can’t go from zero to understanding the complexities and contradictions surrounding racial violence,” she said after a single seminar, adding that there are many forms of racism.
Hopefully, if these initiatives are implemented properly, the players can focus on the fun of pushing themselves as a top athlete and building relationships, Douglas said.
