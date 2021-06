Strictly Come Dancing star Anneka Rice says the show left her ‘depressed and broken’

Anneka Rice says Strictly Come Dancing left her hurt, depressed and broken. The star, paired with professional partner Kevin Clifton for the 2019 series, was knocked out in week three. But Anneka, now 62, says she was so injured, including whiplash to the neck, that she required three months of physical therapy. Fearing that she would never recover, she also became depressed. Mother-of-three Anneka said: I was so broken Id stumbled back home… in an icy bath. I think in general the experience is, in theory, so joyful that you forget about those things. It’s like giving birth, you just forget… but then I went to the physio for three months because I had such severe whiplash.





(Image: BBC/Ray Burmiston)







(Image: PA)

She then said she danced through the pain because she had so much adrenaline. She said Strictlys’ physiotherapist was adept at treating her whiplash thanks to previous experience. The star, who ran Treasure Hunt and Challenge Anneka in the 80s and 90s, recalled: Luckily the Strict physio used to have a whiplash clinic, so he was all set. But it puts you really low because I’ve never really been seriously hurt in my life, considering all the crazy stunts and things I’ve done. I naturally wondered if I would ever recover. I got pretty depressed. Anneka said on the My Mate Bought A Toaster podcast how the BBC show’s 2019 series was teased by celebrities who were injured.





(Image: PA)

Table tennis champion Will Bayley had to withdraw due to an injury. She added: Will, who has fused ankle bones anyway, got into a routine that involved jumping off a table, which isn’t necessarily the most sensible thing to do. And she recalled how reality star Jamie Laing injured his ankle before he even set foot on the dance floor.





(Image: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

But Anneka suspects her own injuries were caused by not warming up enough for the 10-hour rehearsals. She added: Kevin and I just had a sausage roll and went for it. Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at [email protected] or call us directly 0207 29 33033







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos