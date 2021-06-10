Big Sky, ESPN Reach Media Rights Deal That Broadcasts SUU Sports on ESPN+

In Southern Utah’s final year in the Big Sky Conference, the T-Birds will put extra spotlight on their athletic teams.

The Big Sky reached a multi-year media deal with ESPN that will broadcast every SUU conference game on ESPN+.

This deal replaces Big Sky’s deal with PlutoTV, which aired the Big Sky Conference Basketball Tournament and Big Sky Football games this spring.

This is a move that SUU leaders see as something that will help athletics as it moves to the Western Athletic Conference.

The WAC has the WAC Digital Network, which produces and streams games on its own website and also produces games for ESPN+. Getting a head start when working with ESPN is a boon to SUU athletics.

“This just really helps us with the transition,” says SUU Athletics Director Debbie Corum. “ESPN will be used to us when we get into the WAC.”

The first event included in the new deal is the Big Sky Conferences Football Kickoff. That event will be streamed live on ESPN+ starting Monday, July 2.

The Big Sky Conference consistently delivers compelling storylines and high-caliber competition across all 16 sports,” Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming and acquisitions, said in a statement. platforms.

This won’t be the only time SUU is on a bigger platform. T-Bird football will play against San Jose State on CBS Sports Network on August 28 to open its football offerings and Arizona State on Pac-12 Network on September 2.

After that, football games will be broadcast on ESPN+ with a chance the Thunderbirds can reach ESPNU. As part of the deal, ESPNU will broadcast two football games each year.

A regular men’s basketball game and both championship games for the Big Sky Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will also appear on ESPN networks.

There will be some changes in the landscape of SUU. ESPN will need athletics to add more cameras at all outdoor sporting events.

But Corum sees this as a way to increase viewership and improve instant replay for sports like football. It also gives SUU’s in-house production crew a chance to improve as well, which is part of athletics Corum said it’s already receiving praise from around the Big Sky.

“If you’re in the athletic world, exposure is everything in promoting our program,” Corum said. “It’s a great step to show how much progress we’ve made and everything is positive.”

While T-Birds will remain on ESPN platforms when they join the WAC next season, SUU will reap the benefits of the Big Sky deal for a season.

Corum said any exposure involving ESPN can only be considered positive, which is why she generally views it as positive for SUU.

The only downside is that SUU is now moving from PlutoTV, which was free to fans, to ESPN+, which requires a subscription. However, Corum said she hopes fans can look to the subscription plan as a way to help SUU.

“This is going to be a way to support us,” Corum said. “There’s going to be some more revenue coming in, there’s going to be more media money being distributed that comes back to us. In a way, it’s just a way to funnel some money back into our program.”

Even with a new subscription requirement, SUU will enjoy a deal that Big Sky’s leadership is calling a “landmark deal.”

This landmark deal for Big Sky and our membership rightly aligns the nation’s premier FCS conference with the strongest media brand in sport, Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a statement. We are absolutely thrilled to join the ESPN family and provide an enhanced viewing experience with hundreds of Big Sky games on ESPN+ each year. In addition, the numerous linear capabilities on ESPN networks now available to us are unprecedented among our peers, yet another way we will strengthen the Big Sky brand.

Chris Kwiecinski covers Region 9, Dixie State and Southern Utah athletics for The Spectrum. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_and contact him at[email protected], or (435) 414-3261.