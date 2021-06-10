Battle Lines Drawn in the Culture War as Ollie Robinson’s Episode Becomes a Political Cricket Ball

The cricket writer and broadcaster, Adam Collins, observed in: The last word podcast this week that he could guess about 80 percent of the stance the usual suspects would take on the Ollie Robinson affair.

Sports writers, shock jocks, politicians, the guy in the pub and, most unnervingly, ourselves, we all now routinely reiterate positions taken long ago in the large-scale culture war that has become a permanent feature of British life. So here we go, that leaves at best 20 percent of unexpected insights — and if they come out at all, they’re probably going to spring from an empty, hollow despair about how society should be better than this.

Robinson, or at least an 18-year-old Robinson, has sloppily blundered into the latest episode of the never-ending culture war that has become our daily soundtrack. Twitter has condemned him, or those who do; the usual riot of digital outrage. And in a polarized world, we’ve all rushed to the side we said we had to choose long ago. The left woke up liberals against prejudice and injustice, the right conservative self-proclaimed defenders of free speech. Hurry now and take your positions. Most of you were already in position arguing over the cheers of the England football team. The ignorant and bigoted booing, yes. In case you want an early clue where these sightings are going.

To its dismay, the ECB has become entangled in an issue that is deliberately misrepresented by many outside the game. The main perpetrator is the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, assisted by his subordinate at the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, Oliver Dowden, who both sentenced Robinson’s “punishment” (actually a suspension pending investigation) and excessively have mentioned. seeking calculating political capital from the latest populist issue to protect their lead in the polls. The prime minister doesn’t care much about accountability or moralizing — and the polls suggest the majority of the public doesn’t either.

But this is not about victimization of the perpetrator. It’s about protecting the real victims – the minorities who became prey during Robinson’s sexist and racist tweets, however immature and thoughtless, and who repeatedly find such episodes socially debilitating as they seek a just and fair society.

By suspending Robinson, English cricket did as it should – although, if the investigation continues, it has the potential to screw it up from here. Robinson’s historic tweets were not only distasteful, the timing of their discovery couldn’t have been more unfortunate, as they went directly against the ECB’s central thesis – embellished on pre-Test t-shirts – that the game would be more inclusive, diverse and should be more hospitable to everyone. Test debut or not, the ECB had no choice but to investigate the matter further, regardless of whether the most beautiful day of his life would be tarnished forever. It’s what any well run business should do.

That commitment to diversity is not only decent and principled, and however it should be, it is the only way cricket can thrive in England. It appeals to many ethnic groups in our society. It can – and does – strengthen bonds. It must clearly and happily embrace all races, all genders, all sexualities, if it is to reach its potential. And the irony is that when it seeks money from government agencies, that’s exactly what it’s supposed to do.

Ollie Robinson’s indiscretions ruined the biggest day of his life zijn PA images via Getty Images

Robinson’s apology was certainly well reviewed. But it is believed to have been written for him, as these things are normal, and he reached for the life preserver with relief. We have to hope it conveys his true feelings.

That ECB investigation has to be fast; this problem has raged long enough. By no means should Robinson’s idiotic, highly questionable behavior make him some sort of antihero to any small-town bigot or far-right commentator, and it is hoped that he fears exactly the same. But Robinson must also not become an easy scapegoat for the ECB to protect its own reputation. At such times, the self-protection capacity of a governing body should never be underestimated.

As Michael Holding, the West Indian major, pointed out, a humane and proportionate response is needed here, with demands for high standards and personal growth coupled with the recognition that people can change as they age. Such a conclusion, from a man whose contribution to the Black Lives Matter debate was touching enough for Sky TV to win a BAFTA weighs a lot. It’s what most people in the game ask for and it’s probably what he’ll get. Discussion in specialist cricket circles has been largely unanimous, although there is the juicy possibility that: erase and the cricketer magazines will take on a different political slant.

So imagine the fastest response the ECB has ever given to a disciplinary issue and divide it by ten: that’s how fast they should act. But they also need to be thorough, because if there are any other skeletons in Robinson’s closet—verbal or otherwise—they need to be dug up now. That would at the very least disappoint the Australian media, who are eager to reserve such revelations for the day ahead of a first Ashes Test.

If cricket really wants to achieve its worthy ideals of promoting a naturally inclusive game, then it is proof that society is not on the cusp of delivering perfect citizens. The British culture war has reinforced prejudice and division in our society.

It may be true that the ECB is as much driven by fear as it is idealism, but some of the charges against it were absurd. Prominent among them is the idea that Robinson is undergoing “retroactive trial” – that he is being punished for behavior that was acceptable in the past.

Well, “wake up” may not have been a word in 2012, but I don’t recall 2012 behaving like 1972 – its racism and misogyny was just as unacceptable back then. Nor is the ECB inquiry remotely a matter of suppression of freedom of expression, of the so-called Cancel Culture, in which public figures are banned for not conforming to acceptable liberal beliefs.

Some on the other side of the argument have argued that Robinson’s behavior points to a deep-seated problem at the game. That cricket is rotten somehow. Cricket should definitely investigate if it has any underlying issues. But blaming the game is reminiscent of the day the Conservative Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, marched into the Football Association in the early 1980s with fierce hooliganism to ask when the game would end the hooligans who harm society, to which she was asked, On the contraryWhen would society stop its hooligans damaging football.

Evidence that cricket has a problem is most compelling in the testimonials of men like Michael Carberry, who has long been adamant that racist attitudes lurk in the game. Less convincing are the discoveries made this week while rummaging through the trash of English cricketers’ Twitter feeds, which isn’t immediately appealing as a positive way to spend the day and seems to be the modern sports journalist of the twentieth century. trash cans go.

Boris Johnson, pictured in The Oval in 2018, has made his own judgment on the Robinson saga AFP via Getty Images

To give an example, if Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler were occasionally tempted on social media to send the signature English speech patterns of some Indian cricket fans, then it certainly was a bit tacky and wasn’t about to them a stint to win To Live at the Apollo, but a life lived in fear of light-hearted expression is no life at all. Self-censorship can go too far and if it does, the ECB should have the courage to tell the most extreme social media the Thought Police to focus their energies on the real, pressing problems of the world.

Schools just stick to the line. A sixth-grade principal messaged me last week, desperate for a punishment from Robinson, because if he wasn’t, the teacher was faced with a near-impossible task of impressing sports-mad students with unacceptable behavior on social media at 17. and age 18. not stray verbal mistakes (most of us should plead guilty to that), but a digital footprint, mistakes for posterity – can harm them later in life.

“He can’t get away with it,” he said, but seemed to overlook the fact that Robinson’s antics had already ruined what should have been the best day of his life. He would be better off lobbying the culture secretary.

If society clearly cannot deliver, then the only choice for cricket – if it is to achieve the standards it claims it wants – is to shield the game. Rid yourself of cynicism about smooth marketing phrases and “improving society through sport” is a noble pursuit. As Jimmy Anderson suggested after attending a PCA/ECB racism workshop this summer, “you’re never too old to learn,” but more importantly, you’re never too young either. From the moment a player reaches a county 2nd XI, a learning process must begin. That education must make demands of all classes, all races, all religions, without fear or favor, and lay down fundamental cultural expectations.

By the time a player represents England, these expectations should be second nature and not put on hold when a crisis hits in an atmosphere of paranoia. An alternative Spirit of Cricket is needed – one that allows England to confidently lead the way and which can have a more meaningful effect than a desperate purge of social media accounts to keep the dogs at bay.