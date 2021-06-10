2021 French Open odds, women’s semifinal predictions: Tennis expert reveals Pavlyuchenkova vs. Zidasek Choices





A few surprising but talented players have broken through to reach the semi-finals of the 2021 French Open, where 32nd-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova meets 85th-seeded Tamara Zidansek on Thursday. Pavlyuchenkova recovered from a set-down to take a 6-7, 6-2, 9-7 victory over Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals. Zidansek also worked hard in her quarterfinals, beating Paula Badosa 7-5, 4-6, 8-6. It is the first time that either player has reached the semifinals of a grand slam tournament. Thursday’s first semifinal takes place at 9:00 a.m. ET at the Philippe-Chatrier Court in Paris, France. William Hill Sportsbook lists Pavlyuchenkova as a -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) on the money line, while Zidasek is a +138 underdog in the 2021 French Open odds. Pavlyuchenkova, who played in her first singles grand slam tournament in 2007, has 12 career titles. Zidansek, 23, who started her grand slam career in 2017, is looking for her first WTA title. Before you make a choice between Zidansek and Pavlyuchenkova, see elite tennis handicapper Gavin Mair’s 2021 French Open predictions. Mair, a renowned women’s tennis handicapper, won a huge amount of money at the French Open last year. He chose Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts. He also named unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) who won the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) who won the 2018 US Open, and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) who won the 2019 US Open. Now Mair has broken down William Hill’s last 2021 French Open odds and released a few best bets for this matchup.Go to SportsLine to see them. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Tamara Zidasek preview Mair has seen both players pick up steam as they stunned some of the best players in the world at Roland Garros. Although Pavlyuchenkova has reached a grand slam quarterfinal seven times in her singles career, this is the first time she has advanced to the semifinals. She has already sent off three seeded foes, including third seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who had the third best shot at winning the 2021 French Open with +600. Pavlyuchenkova has outlasted each of her last three opponents in three sets, including Sabalenka, 6-4, 2-6, 6-0, in the third round and Victoria Azarenka, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, in the fourth round. It is the first time since 2011 that she will advance to the second week in Paris. Pavlychenkova dominates the game using an all-court play and aggressive bases. The tennis expert knows that Zidask continues to up her game. In addition to being a solid doubles player and having won three doubles championships, she has won a couple of WTA 125k singles events. On the ITF Circuit, she has 17 singles championships and four doubles titles. She was a former top-20 player on the junior tour and rose to number 16. Zidansek has had no doubts in the 2021 French Open. In the first round, she fell behind sixth-seeded Bianca Andreescu, before rallied for a 6-7, 7-6, 9-7 victory. She rode to a second round victory over Madison Brengle, 6-4, 6-1, before running into early trouble again against Katerina Siniakova, going on to win 0-6, 7-6, 6-2. How to make Zidasek vs. Pavlyuchenkova picks Not only does Mair have a strong pick for the winner, he also likes a prop bet that produces a big plus money return. Make sure you see Mair’s choices and analysis before committing to your 2021 French Open picks. Who will win Pavlyuchenkova vs. Zidasek in the French Open 2021? And which prop bet gives a big return? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair’s best bets, all from the acclaimed expert who owned this tournament.







