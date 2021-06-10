Bromberg second in Womens 10-meter Platform after semifinals at Olympic Trials





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. Former University of Texas star Murphy Bromberg is in second place after Wednesday’s pre and semifinals for the women’s 10-meter platform competition at the U.S. Olympic Team Diving Trials. Former UT diver Grayson Campbell is in second place after Wednesday’s preliminaries and semifinals of the men’s 3 meter springboard. Bromberg and Campbell will try to earn their spot on Team USA’s official roster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics with a first or second place finish in the final round of their respective events on Sunday. Three of the four Longhorns who competed in the women’s 10-meter platform finished the semi-final round in the top 12 and advance to Sunday’s final. Bromberg posted a 10-dive score of 656.65 points, just behind leader Katrina Young (663.50). UT sophomore Janie Boylea is seventh with 569.40 points, while Laura Wilkinson, former Longhorn and 2000 Olympic gold medalist, is in ninth place (514.55). UT sophomore Jordan Skilken took 15th place in the semifinals with a 10 dive score of 470.05 points. Bromberg’s performance was highlighted by her first two dives of the qualifying round. She posted a 76.80 on her opening dive, an inward 3 somersault tuck (407C), and followed with a score of 72.00 on her second dive, a forward 3 somersault pike (107B). Boyle, who finished eighth after the preliminaries before moving up to seventh after the semifinals, racked up a score of 70.00 points on her third preliminaries dive, a reverse 2 somersault tuck (305C). Wilkinson, who was in 10th place after the preliminaries before moving up to ninth after the semi-finals, took a score of 64.00 points on her first semi-final dive of the evening, an inward 3 somersault fold (407C ). In the men’s 3-meter springboard, Campbell finished fourth after the morning’s qualifying round with a six-dive score of 410.80 points. He rose to second place after the evening’s semifinals, registering a total score of 874.20 points. David Boudia is in the lead with 889.70 points, while Michael Hixon is just 0.65 points behind Campbell (873.55) in third place and Tyler Downs in fourth place (869.90). Campbell’s performance in the semi-finals was highlighted by a score of 89.25 on his third dive of the evening session, a reverse 3 somersault tuck (307C). He also recorded scores of at least 78.20 points on each of his last three dives of the night. UT freshman Noah Duperre also advanced to the last round on Sunday with an 11th place after the semi-final round (699.25 points). Duperre scored 70.00 points on his third dive of the evening session, a reverse 1 somersault 3 twist free (5337D). Texas junior Andrew Gawin-Parigini placed 24th in the preliminary round with a six dive score of 308.25 points. Former Longhorn Jordan Windle withdrew from 3-meter competition to focus on his bid for a berth on the platform. The finals for both the men’s 3-meter springboard and the women’s 10-meter platform are scheduled for Sunday, June 13. The men’s 3-meter springboard starts at 5:35 PM Central (6:35 PM East), while the women’s 10-meter Platform starts at 7:50 PM Central (8:50 PM East). Both games will be broadcast live nationwide by NBC. Men’s 3 meter springboard (Top 12 advances to final) Place To score Diver 1 889.70 David Boudia 2 874.20 Grayson Campbell 3 873.55 Michael Hixon 4 869.90 Tyler Downs 5 849.80 Briadam Herrera 6 825.50 Andrew Capobianco 7 747.15 Quentin Henninger 8 737.45 Jacob Fielding 9 713.25 Jake Butler 10 701.85 Noah Vigran 11 699.25 Noah Duperre 12 698.60 Evan Moretti Platform 10 meters women (Top 12 advances to final) Place To score Diver 1 663.50 Katrina Young 2 656.65 Murphy Bromberg 3 649.75 Delaney: Quick 4 640.05 Jessica Parrato 5 602.35 Amy Magana 6 575.50 Abigail Knapton 7 569.40 Janie Boylea 8 540.05 Daryn Wright 9 514.55 Laura Wilkinson 10 513.70 Olivia Rosendahl 11 509.50 Madison Huitt 12 508.35 Maggie Merriman







