Indian cricket schedule 2021 | England Tests, IPL 2021, T20 World Cup: Indian cricketers gear up for break-free schedule





England Tests, IPL, T20 WC: Break-free cricket awaits India Essentials The schedule of the 2nd stage of IPL 2021 has the schedule for Indian cricketers tight c Starting with England Test series, most Indian players will play cricket for 3.5 months non-stop play There is little to no space between the series schedules, which will be incredibly challenging for the players The Covid-19 pandemic is a huge headache for cricket boards, with tournaments being rescheduled one after the other. The postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to schedule Stage 2 of the competition in September-October. Now the Indian cricketers are staring at an extremely grueling schedule with virtually no breaks in between. The Indian cricket team will resume its international duties with the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand on June 18. At the end of the match, the players will be given a 20-day break during which they will remain in England. What follows after the break, however, is non-stop cricket action Test series India vs England (August 4 to September 14) One of India’s biggest cricket challenges of the year kicks off on August 4 in Nottingham. Two of the remaining four Tests will be held in London, while the other two will be in Leeds and Manchester. Previously, Team India had a fairly relaxed schedule after the England Test series, with only a limited overs assignment against South Africa scheduled for the T20 World Cup. Now that series has been replaced by the second phase of IPL 2021. IPL Season 14 Phase-2 (September 19 to October 15) The outbreak of Covid-19 in the Team India camp forced the BCCI to suspend season 14 of the competition after 29 matches. The remaining 31 matches will now be played in September-October under the scorching heat of the UAE. The BCCI had previously planned to close the competition on October 10, but decided not to have as many doubleheaders as previously planned due to the hot and humid conditions and instead extended the competition to October 15. As the T20 World Cup is also likely to be held in the UAE, the situation enabled the BCCI to finalize such a schedule. T20 World Cup 2021 (October 18 to November 15 – tentative) While the ICC has not yet released an official schedule, the T20 World Cup is expected to kick off on October 18. That gives the IPL players just two days to recover before the showpiece gets underway. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla was asked about such a small gap between the two high profile tournaments, to which he said: “There should be no problem with the gap. The first stage of the T20 World Cup will consist of qualifiers [according to BCCI’s knowledge]. So the main teams like India and others will get enough holes,” said Shukla. The non-test playing countries could be the first to play the T20 World Cup matches, giving the IPL players a few more days of rest before the event starts. Nevertheless, as of August, Indian cricketers have one of the busiest schedules they have ever participated in.







