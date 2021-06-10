3 Big Goals For Sark That Are Trending To Texas A&M

As the first official visit weekend for new head coach Steve Sarkisian seemed to go quite well, it will be interesting to see how the dominoes fall in the college football recruiting landscape in the coming weeks. The return of official visits to the college football recruiting landscape will clearly change the game on the trail this off-season. And Texas football recruiting classes in 2022 and 2023 will have to find a way to keep up with the frenetic pace on the trail this summer.

Sark and the Longhorns hosted a number of Louisiana and Texas residents on the Forty Acres last weekend. Most notably, Texas hosted four-star racer TreVonte Citizen, three-star athlete Jeremy Patton, and an eventual addition to the transfer portal in the former Alabama Crimson Tide that brought Keilan Robinson back.

Is Anyone Getting Away With Texas Football Recruiting This Month?

But the second weekend will be just as big for the Longhorns with another batch of big official visitors making their way to the Forty Acres. Texas will have to ensure that they once again make the right impression on their visiting prospects of the 2022 and 2023 recruitment classes.

Texas also saw some big visiting weekends for major competing schools on the recruiting trail, such as the Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners. Watching what happens on the trail this summer with those big rivals will be important to Texas fans in the bigger scheme of things.

In particular, Texas A&M appears to be capitalizing on some of the larger Longhorns targets for the next two recruiting cycles. Here’s a look at three specific prospects heading to Texas A&M after its first visit weekend in college football.