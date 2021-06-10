Hockey coach girls still on ice despite permanent suspension for threats

Warning: This story contains graphic language.

An Ontario hockey coach, who was recently given a permanent ban for verbal abuse and incitement to violence, is still on the ice with his teenage players, evading a ban that Hockey Canada admits it has no power to enforce. to maintain.

On March 6, the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association (OWHA) suspended Jenya Feldman for a minimum of 15 years after being found to have harassed and bullied his players during a heated December 2020 team meeting.

The disciplinary board’s decision, based on an audio recording made by a player, found that the 45-year-old coach violated the association’s codes of conduct with conduct that was “tantamount to inciting violence and condoning” and “extremely inappropriate in whatever environment.”

Under the terms, Feldman will not be eligible for recovery until at least May 31, 2036.

“Subject only to the right to reapply as described in this decision, Jenya Feldman has been permanently suspended from all OWHA/Hockey Canada sanctioned hockey and activities,” the finding reads. “The OWHA Discipline Board believes that there is no place in the OWHA program for adults, especially coaches, who emotionally abuse players.”

But the lengthy ban has had little effect on Feldman, who operates his own sports boarding school, the Hockey Training Institute, in Utopia, Ontario, just west of Barrie.

Former HTI player Naida Duffett met with Feldman in December 2020 because she wanted adults to know how the coach spoke to his players. (Mathieu Theriault/CBC)

He continued to work with students at the academy, which charged about $35,000 per season in tuition and fees, then left for Florida in mid-April with a traveling team in an effort to show his players to American college recruiters.

Feldman turned down an interview request from CBC News and did not respond to written questions about his suspension. His lawyer, Michael Kishinevsky, sent an email stating that “the allegations are false”. He did not provide details and did not respond to follow-up questions.

It’s not clear whether HTI will operate in Canada or the United States next season, but the academy’s website continues to advertise upcoming summer programs.

Threats of violence and lots of swearing

CBC News has obtained a copy of the recording of his meeting on December 5 with a group of about a dozen players, ages 14 to 18.

It captures a profane and enraged Feldman expressing his dismay at a burst of the academy’s COVID-19 bubble and divisions among team members. In just over 33 minutes, the coach uses the f-word, or its variants, 156 times, using a derogatory term to describe people with learning disabilities while berating his players. And he repeatedly suggests that some girls deserve to be spanked.

“If you were on the boys’ team, you know what would have happened? You would have been punched in the face. So you’re lucky you didn’t get that,” Feldman said at one point, directing his anger toward one point. . player. ‘You are lucky. If she had been a man, I would have asked her to punch you in the face. You understand?’

He later said, “I’ll explain to you, you’re all fucking nothing until you get to a certain point.

“That’s how it works in the team. So what do you think, why do you think you have the right to say something? Who do you think you are?”

LISTENING | Hockey coach Jenya Feldman criticizes teenage players during team meeting:

CBC News0:22Hockey coach lashes out In this audio from a December 2020 team meeting captured by one of his players, Jenya Feldman, the head coach of the Hockey Training Institute near Barrie, Ontario, berates a group of teenage girls. 0:22

The OWHA discipline decision notes that Feldman called a second team meeting on December 6, 2020 to apologize for his behavior. But the panel rejected his claim that his outburst was “not normal and not normal,” criticizing the coach’s “deeply disturbing attempt to abdicate responsibility for his own conduct.”

Naida Duffett, the 18-year-old Ottawa player who made the recording, told CBC News that it wasn’t the first time Feldman had lost his temper with the group and that she was showing evidence of his behavior to her parents and other adults.

“He was very, I would say, unhinged. He seemed very angry,” Duffett said. “A lot of it was very vulgar. He chose players. He demoralized them.”

Feldman, back row, center, wearing the red cap, has been in Florida with an HTI traveling team since mid-April, despite a permanent coaching ban in Canada. (Instagram/Hockey Training Institute)

Duffett, a goalkeeper who will play for Carleton University next season, said Feldman’s language and behavior shocked her.

“Never in my life. I’ve never experienced that,” she said. “I’ve played boys’ league hockey, girls’ hockey in Alberta, like I’ve played most levels, high school, everything. I’ve never come across anyone who spoke to a kid or even an adult like that.”

‘I was crying my eyes out’

Another player, the teen who fell victim to the December rant for questioning the team captain’s leadership, said that night was the culmination of a miserable fall, with Feldman repeatedly criticizing her weight and accusing her of exaggerating a hip injury that limited her. training and ice age.

“Honestly, I wish I defended myself more than I did. I felt really angry at the time,” said the 16-year-old, who has asked not to be identified due to concerns about her hockey future. “I left and I cried my eyes out, I called my grandfather and my aunt and they told me it would be okay.”

Both girls were taken from the Hockey Training Institute by their parents after the December incident, as part of a six-player exodus.

But Feldman persevered with his remaining students and moved his HTI All Stars team to Florida just weeks after his suspension. The academy’s Instagram feed has since provided glimpses of pool parties, beach outings, and Sea-Doo excursions. There are also shots of Feldman on the ice with his teenage loads during training sessions and viewing footage during post-game meetings.

Donna Duffett, the mother of a former HTI player, says she cannot understand how Feldman continues to coach despite a lifelong ban. (Mathieu Theriault/CBC)

Donna Duffett, Naida’s mother, said she cannot understand how the coach could be subject to a permanent suspension by the Canadian hockey authorities technically barring him and his team from most leagues and tournaments that are still going on, both in Ontario. as south of the border.

“It should be a punishment, but it doesn’t seem to be a punishment for him. It doesn’t seem to affect him at all,” Duffett said. “I think the system is a bit broken… There is no mechanism to enforce any kind of regulation or any kind of responsibility for what he does in his own company.”

Hockey authorities say they have no solution

Ontario Women’s Hockey Association president Fran Rider declined an interview request but acknowledged in a brief email statement to CBC News that “the OWHA, like Hockey Canada and its members, have no jurisdiction over private hockey programs in the United States or elsewhere.”

Hockey Canada also declined to give an interview, but spokesperson Spencer Sharkey confirmed that the national governing body was aware of Rider’s 49-word statement and that “the information is completely accurate.”

Dave Fischer, communications director for USA Hockey, said it faces similar issues in enforcing Canada’s coaching ban in the United States, especially when it comes to a private academy that trains and plays on rented ice.

VIEW | Despite Lifetime Suspension, Girls Hockey Coach Still On Ice:

An Ontario girls’ hockey coach was banned for life after an audio recording surfaced of him verbally abusing players during a team meeting. Since his suspension, the coach has moved his team and private hockey program to Florida, where Canadian officials are unsupervised. 2:01

“The authority of USA Hockey is only within sanctioned programs, and those outside of USA Hockey we have no authority over (ie HTI),” Fischer wrote in an email to CBC News. “Furthermore, USA Hockey does not apply to ice rinks.”

The March discipline decision refers to two previous suspensions for Feldman by the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association, the first in 2014 when he coached an under-20 girls team, and then again in February 2020 with his HTI squad.

The OWHA did not respond to questions from CBC about the nature of the violations or the length of the sentences.

The whole experience has left former HTI student Naida Duffett feeling like her efforts to expose a flaw and protect her teammates from Feldman have failed.

“They were still training, they were still training. He was there at the training sessions,” she said. “They posted all this on their social media. It’s like nothing has changed.”

Jonathon Gatehouse can be reached by email at [email protected], or can be reached via the CBC’s digitally encrypted Securedrop system at https://www.cbc.ca/securedrop/