Explained: The fragile bond between Indian sport and Chinese brand

On Tuesday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced that the country’s “athletes would wear unbranded sportswear” during next month’s Games in Tokyo. The decision was made a day after IOA said at an official launch that Chinese giant Li Ning would supply the sportswear, including the travel and play equipment for the athletes, to the Indian athletes. In a joint statement, IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta said the move was made in response to “the sentiments of the people in the country.”

This was not the first time that an Indian sports organization has suspended cooperation with a Chinese brand. Last year, the BCCI said goodbye to Vivo, the title sponsor of IPL. This came in the wake of the military skirmish on the India-China border and the Indian government’s ban on nearly 100 Chinese apps. However, Vivo returned as an IPL sponsor this year.

When did the IOA announce its partnership with Li Ning for the Tokyo Games?

On June 3, marking the 50-day countdown of the Olympic Games, the IOA unveiled the kits Indian players would wear during the Games. After the ceremony, the IOA said in a press release: Li Ning designed the official sports equipment inspired by the national colors of India and integrated unique graphics to convey the energy and pride of the Indian Olympic team. The deal was reportedly worth around Rs 5 crore. The company would provide sportswear, travel and play sets including bags for the athletes heading to Tokyo. The uniforms were unveiled by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, an Arunachal Pradesh MP who was the main guest for the ceremony.

Was this the first time the Indian contingent would have worn clothes from a Chinese company?

No. In fact, even at the Rio Olympics five years ago, Li Ning was the clothing sponsor of the Indian teams. The company also supplied uniforms for the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Then why was the deal withdrawn?

The IOA referred to public sentiment in its statement. Following the border dispute between India and China last year, there were calls to boycott Chinese companies and products. Anti-Chinese sentiment also led smartphone maker Vivo to opt out of sponsoring last year’s Indian Premier League, though it returned this year. Criticism of social media is also seen as a reason for IOA’s decision.

Will IOA find a new sponsor so close to the Games?

According to the IOA, the more than 100 Indian athletes competing in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8 will wear unbranded clothing.

How big is China’s presence in India’s sporting ecosystem?

India is heavily dependent on products and raw materials from China in almost every sport. According to Department of Commerces data for 2018-2019, more than half of Indian sports equipment comes from China. This includes footballs to table tennis balls and shuttlecocks, tennis and badminton rackets and their stringing machines, mountaineering and adventure sports equipment, fitness equipment and athletic equipment including javelins and high jump bars. Tokyo Games’ hopeful medalist PV Sindhu is also sponsored by Li Ning.

Has Li Ning been in a similar situation before?

Last week, Reuters reported that a US congressional committee urged the country’s basketball stars to stop approving the company’s products using cotton sourced from the Xinjiang region of China. It added that there were reports that disclosed authorities in Xinjiang had systematically forced minority Muslims into forced labor and that there was credible evidence that forced labor existed in Xinjiang’s cotton production. Two years ago, it was Li Ning who ended his partnership with NBA side Houston Rockets. The move, they claimed, was in their national interest after the Rockets CEO backed protests in Hong Kong.