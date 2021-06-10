USC Advances to Six Finals at the NCAA Track & Field Championships





Track & Field | 09 June 2021 The Trojans advanced to six event finals and Nathan Bultman in the hammer throw gentlemen and Matthew Katnik and McKay Johnson in the men’s shot put, the second-team earned All-America honors during the first day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships to be held today (June 9) at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The first day of the NCAA T&F Championships featured finals in five field events and the 10,000m race, as well as 10 semifinals on the track with the top two in each heat plus the next three fastest times advancing to the NCAA finals on Friday. With six of the 21 events scored, the #3-ranked USC men’s team has yet to score, but will get nine good scoring opportunities on Friday. The #2 ranked USC women’s team will be in action tomorrow with six finals and 10 semi-finals. Nathan Bultman opened the action for the Trojans in the men’s hammer throw and finished 11 this with a best mark of 229-11 (70.09m). That throw took him to eighth after two rounds, but by the time his last try was round, he was in 10 this place and did not improve with a score of 229-2 (69.87m). It only took 230-7 (70.28m) to reach the final, so Bultman was only eight inches from qualifying. Seven of the last eight USC All-Americans in the hammer throw had a score of 225-0 or less. A total of four feet separated third from the 13 this – Finished place in today’s competition. Bultman becomes a second-team All-American hammer thrower.

Matthew Katnik ended 9th and McKay Johnson 11th in the men's shot put. Katnik rode the emotional rollercoaster and needed his third lap 63-6.75 (19.37 m) to reach the final in ninth and take the last place. In the fifth round he improved to 64-1.75 (19.55m) to advance to 8th and the final score. He didn't improve in the sixth round and the only pitcher who could pass him defeated him in his final pitch, so Katnik finished ninth. Johnson's best mark was 62-7.75 (19.09m) which was good for 11th. The pair earned second-team All-America status during the event.

USC's men's 4x100m relay team of Davonte Burnett, Brendon Stewart, Kenan Christon and Eric Allen Jr. finished fourth in the first semifinal with a time of 39.23. That time held out until the final semifinal which took them to 10th, the first team out. There was an assessment of the third semifinal qualifying round, but the disqualified team had no influence on USC's position. USC's time was also just 0.003 seconds behind any of the automatic qualifiers from the second heat.

The first Trojan to advance to the finals of an event was Tade Ojora who reached seventh place in the final of the men's 110m hurdles on Friday with a time of 13.61 (+0.3). He finished fourth in the second semi-final but held out that time for second place in the non-automatic qualifiers.

Burnett settled matters in his 100m semi-final by finishing second with a time of 10.12 (+1.3), 0.005 seconds behind the heat winner, to advance automatically to Friday's final in the event. His time finished third in the qualifiers.

Brian Herron finished fifth in his 400m semifinal heat and 13th overall with a time of 46.41.

Isaiah Jewett took third in the men's 800 meters semifinal and finished fifth overall with a time of 1:47.43. He had the best non-automatic qualifying time for the final on Friday.

Cameron Samuel won the semifinals of the men's 400m hurdles with a time of 49.37 to automatically advance to Friday's final. His time finished third in the qualifiers.

Burnett came back to take third in the men's 200m semifinal with a time of 20.41 and had to sweat it out. After completing all three semi-finals, he took the final non-automatic qualifying spot and advanced to the final in ninth.

The last part of the day was the semifinals of the men's 4x400m relay. USC's team of Nicholas Ramey, Herron, Samuel and Jewett won the semi-final heat with a time of 3:04.00 to automatically advance to the final. USC's time finished second in qualifiers.

