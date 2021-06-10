More targets come to Madison in second wave of visits

The Wisconsin football team kicked off its years-long dead period by receiving ten prospects last weekend, including four of the best prospects in the state. Although they didn’t get any commitments, apparently a lot of progress had been made for the Badgers with some of these recruits.

Wisconsin isn’t done with the big visits yet. On June 17 and 18, the Badgers will receive seven more major prospects.

Myles Burkett – QB

The Badgers’ lone commit in the 2022 class, quarterback Myles Burkett (Franklin, WI), will make his official visit on the 17th. Burkett appeared last weekend, to get a picture of potential teammates in the future.

Burkett is a 3-star prospect according to 247Sports. He is the 40th-ranked quarterback and 634th recruit overall.

Burkett has been busy recruiting for the Badgers and in their ears. He’s the only devotee at the moment, but I don’t think that will last long, and Burkett could be part of that.

KJ Miles – DL

KJ Miles (Jersey City, NJ) is the top recruit to visit Wisconsin on June 17th. According to 247Sports, Miles is a four-star prospect. He is the 53rd ranked defensive lineman and the 347th overall prospect in the country.

The Wisconsin football team clearly wants to add more depth to the defensive line. Last weekend, the Badgers hosted Curtis Neal and Felix Hixon. Neal’s recruiting seems optimistic, but it feels like the Badgers can take on more than one defensive lineman if they can, and Miles will hopefully be one of them.

Miles has 26 scholarship offers from some major programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and more.

Currently, 247Sports’ Crystal Ball has two predictions in favor of Wisconsin football with a confidence level of 4 (average).

Quentel Jones – DL

The other defensive lineman visiting Wisconsin on the 17th is Quentel Jones (Fort Valley, GA). Jones is a 3-star prospect who is the 84th defensive lineman and 549th overall prospect in the country.

Like Miles, the Badgers are targeting Jones to add some depth to their line of defense.

He has 19 scholarship offers, including offers from Miami, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Arkansas, Indiana, Oregon, and more. He just went to Miami this past weekend, but it sounds like he’s prioritizing another defensive lineman, Zane Durant, more. He will visit Tennessee the week after Wisconsin.

Currently Jones does not have Crystal Ball Prediction.

Avyonne Jones – CB

Like the defensive line, the Wisconsin football team also wants to add some depth to the cornerback position in this recruiting class. They hosted Caleb Coley and A’Khoury Lyde last weekend and now they’re bringing in Avyonne Jones (Southlake, TX) for an official visit on June 17th.

Jones has been the target of the Badgers for quite some time. He committed to Oklahoma St. in April, but disbanded just a month later. Opening his recruiting again allowed the Badgers to get back into the race.

Jones is a 3-star prospect, the 97th cornerback and the 1,000th overall prospect in the country. He has offers from 24 schools including Arizona, Louisville, Colorado, Cal, Arkansas, Tennessee and more. He has already visited Arizona and will visit Colorado (June 11), Wisconsin (June 17) and Lousiville (June 25).

Jones currently has three different Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports. One for Wisconsin, one for Texas Tech and still one for Oklahoma St. Right now, Wisconsin is the only team of these three to have made an official visit to Jones.

Tommy McIntosh – WR

Tommy McIntosh (Dewitt, MI) is a prospect who is very quietly blowing up. 247Sports didn’t even rate him. Although he is “unranked”, McIntosh has been offered 20 Division I scholarships. Aside from Wisconsin, he has offers from Iowa, Indiana, Texas, West Virginia, and more.

At this point, McIntosh is listed as a recipient, but rumor has it that Wisconsin could view McIntosh as a tight end. After things go awry with Micah Riley-Ducker, the Badgers have some irons in the fire, and the idea of ​​McIntosh playing tight end could be one of them.

Outside of Wisconsin, he has set up visits with Indiana (June 11) and Iowa (June 25). He currently has no crystal ball prediction.

Barrett Nelson – OT

Barrett Nelson (Fall River, WI), is the younger brother of current Wisconsin football player Jack Nelson. His father also played for the Badgers.

Nelson is considered a 3-star prospect and the 110th offensive tackle in the country.

The Badgers are considered a clear favorite to land Nelson and it would be a big surprise if he went elsewhere. He currently has three Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports. All three have the ties with a medium or high confidence level.

JT Seagreaves – TE

JT Seagreaves (Monroe, WI) is a new development with Wisconsin soccer recruiting. He was at the Badgers’ two-day camp and apparently impressed the coaches. He hasn’t earned a scholarship offer from the Badgers yet, but he did enough for the Badgers to invite him on an official visit. He will visit on Friday 18 June.

Like McIntosh, Seagreaves has emerged as an option for the Badgers.

He currently has one scholarship offer from Illinois St., but that could change if the visit goes well. He currently has no Crystal Ball predictions.