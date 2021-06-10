Pakistan NOC plans extensive Olympic Day celebrations





The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has held its first meeting of the Organizing Committee for the 2021 Olympic Day Celebration in Lahore, and is planning a busy series of events to mark the annual celebration. This meeting was held at the University of Management and Technology and chaired by Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Chairman of the POA Education Commission and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 2021 Olympic Day Celebration. Plans were drawn up in collaboration with POA chairman Syed Arif Hasan, taking into account the current COVID-19 pandemic. POA’s second painting contest has already launched on social media, and the rest of the events will take place on Olympic Day – June 23 – or later. On Olympic Day, there will be a workshop on the Olympic Movement and Olympism at the University of Management and Technology, Lahore; a table tennis match in Bagh-e-Jinnah; a short documentary about the Pakistan Olympic Museum to be launched on the POA’s social media; and tree planting by athletes and Olympians in college too. Olympic Day is celebrated worldwide on June 23 each year to commemorate the birth of the Modern Olympic Games which were held in Paris in June 1894.

1st Meeting of the Organizing Committee of the 2021 Olympic Day Celebration was held today (Friday, June 4, 2021) Pakistan Olympic Association (@NOCPakistan) June 4, 2021 More trees will be planted on June 25 in Nagarparkar and on June 27 and 28 in Karachi. Nagarparkar also hosts an Olympic Day Run and Archery Competition on June 25. Finally, Karachi is scheduled to host the sea and beach cleaning on June 27 and 28, respectively. Olympic Day marks the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) – when former IOC President Pierre de Coubertin announced his intentions to revive the Olympic Games, on June 23, 1894. It has been celebrated annually since 1948 and was recommended in the 1978 Olympic Charter to be part of the calendar of all National Olympic Committees.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos