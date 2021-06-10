Rask’s future uncertain after Bruins by Islanders in Game 6. is turned off

Tuukka RaskThe future is uncertain after the Boston Bruins season ended on Wednesday with a 6-2 loss to the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Second Round at Nassau Coliseum.

The goalkeeper said he doesn’t know what comes next. Or he doesn’t want to share the answers publicly yet. For Rask, the uncertainty is twofold.

There’s his health, which was not 100 percent in the regular season or during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and which Rask confirmed after the game, may necessitate surgery.

“I don’t want to get into that now,” Rask said. “We’re going to release the injury report in a few days. We’re going to have our exit meetings. We can talk about it then. I promise I’ll give you a full overview then. I don’t think that should be the headline now. “

Then there’s his status as a pending unrestricted free agent, with the eight-year $56 million contract ($7 million average annual value) he signed on July 10, 2013 expiring.

“We’ll see,” the 34-year-old said of his future. “I have no thoughts at the moment. It’s a pretty heavy loss, so I’m going to sleep a few nights and we’re going to have our exit meetings and start planning for the future.”

Video: NHL Tonight discusses Bruins game six defeat

Until Wednesday morning, when Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Rask would be starting Game 6, there was the question of whether Rask was healthy enough to play. He has struggled with injuries since the regular season, played one period between March 7 and April 15, and was withdrawn for the third period of Game 5 on Monday.

Boston could have chosen to start backup Jeremy Swayman, a 22-year-old rookie who made 10 regular season starts (7-3-0, 1.50 goals-to-average, .945 save percentage). But the Bruins chose Rask instead, believing in the goalkeeper who had helped them to the Stanley Cup finals in 2013 and 2019, despite the injury Cassidy called “nagging” several times.

“He was healthy and healthy enough to play,” Cassidy said after the game. “He wasn’t 100 percent. I can’t answer if he was 95 or 92, or whatever. We spoke to him daily. He’s ready to go. We’ve been very honest with him. We’ve given him time to halfway through the year and we would have given him time to heal from game to game in the playoffs if needed.

“He’s our starting goalkeeper and he told us he was ready to go, and that’s that.”

Rask faced 27 shots in Game 6 and conceded four goals. He allowed four goals on 16 shots in Game 5 before being drawn for Swayman.

“Listen, it wasn’t good enough to win,” Cassidy said. ‘But neither do we. So this isn’t on Tuukka.’

Cassidy acknowledged the Bruins were in a tough spot with injuries to defenders Brandon Carlos and Kevan Miller and needed other players to make up for the losses, including Rask.

“Of course he could have done better,” Cassidy said. “There were some rebounds that as a whole we could have worked out or controlled better. We could have started there. But we mismanaged some pucks and also put him in bad places. This is a team loss for me, at the very bottom of the line.”

Video: Nelson, Islanders eliminate Bruins with Game 6 win

Rask did not shy away from his share of the loss.

“I could definitely have made a few more saves,” he said. “I should have made some of those saves, should have kept it tighter. But I didn’t today and the season ended. It’s disappointing, but I fought, I tried. I just came up short.”

The injury, he said, was in his mind, “nagging in the back of your head.” He couldn’t help but think about it, but tried to push those thoughts away and focus on the game. He was especially pleased with the way he was able to do that, and so were his teammates, who knew what he was going through.

“I think it speaks volumes about him”, captain Bruins Patrice Bergeron said. “He’s been doing it for many, many years now. He’s always stood up when needed and fought through things here and there. We knew sometimes it wasn’t always easy for him with what he was dealing with, but Kudos to him for wanting to be there for us.”

The Bruins goalkeeper has been a constant for almost ten years. While there have been ups and downs, injuries and doubts, Rask has been there. But now his future and Boston’s goalkeeping situation may not be so simple anymore.

The window to battle might close. Rask can do that too.

“I think it’s the same answer as every year,” Rask said. “We’re all getting older and we’re not going to last forever, so it’s definitely going to close at some point.”