Indian cricket finally achieves Test glory at Lord’s, home of cricket

The period from 1983 to 1986 was truly a golden year for Indian cricket. They had won the 1983 World Cup after beating the mighty West Indies twice. In 1983, they defeated the West Indies in a low scoring thriller at Lord’s to win the cup for the first time. That victory in 1983, under Kapil Dev’s captaincy, put Indian cricket on the world map. India followed it up with a win in the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Series tournament in Australia.

India defeated Pakistan, New Zealand and England in Australia, among others. In the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India overcame their arch-rivals Pakistan when they added another title to their cat. Heading into the 1986 season, India was at the top of their game. The series against England would represent the pinnacle of Indian cricket’s dominance at the time.

The tour represented everything great about Indian cricket. India kicked off the tour with a match against the Duchess of Norfolk in Arundel. However, the match did not start well for India, as they lost by five wickets. From then on, India dominated.

India builds momentum in England

After losing to the Duchess of Norfolk, India drew against Worcestershire, but won against Surrey. The matches against Kent and Hampshire were drawn. When the ODIs came, India won the first game by nine wickets at The Oval. But they lost the second game by five wickets in Manchester. For the Lord’s Test, India drew in their tour match against Northamptonshire.

On the road to the Trial of the Lord, India had built tremendous momentum. Kapil Dev chose to bowl after winning the toss. Graham Gooch made it to a century and Derek Pringle came in with 63. Chetan Sharma’s 5/64 fed back England to narrow them down to 294. In response, Dilip Vengsarkar showed his brilliance and fondness for Lord’s. Nicknamed ‘The Colonel’, Vengsarkar hit his third barrel at Lord’s. This made him the only foreign player in history to bat at Lord’s for three centuries.

The century of Vengsarkar and the 69 of Mohinder Amarnath gave India a 47 point lead. At one point, India didn’t even seem to be taking a decent lead. But Vengsarkar’s 39 and 38 with Kiran More and Maninder Singh is ahead of the 10this and 11this wickets proved to be crucial.

India shocks England

In the second innings England could not cope with the discipline of Indian bowling. Kapil Dev decimated England’s top order by four wickets and he received good support from Roger Binny and Chetan Sharma. Maninder put on a metronomic exhibition of bowling, finishing with numbers of 20.4-12-9-3.

England were knocked out for 180, giving India a goal of 134. India lost Kris Srikkanth for 0 and Sunil Gavaskar for 22. Vengsarkar was again in good form with 33. However, when he fell for 33 and Amarnath followed, there was some tension. However, Kapil Dev shot 23 from 10 balls and he got good support from Ravi Shastri as India won the match by five wickets.

With the win, history was made as India achieved their first-ever win over Lord’s. After 11 attempts from 1932, India finally conquered the mecca of cricket. This win was just as important to Indian cricket as the 1983 World Cup win at the same venue.

India ends their tour on a historic high

After conquering Lord’s for the first time, India wanted to achieve even more history. In the second Test in Leeds, Vengsarkar was back at his best when he hit 61 on a field that was a sailors’ paradise. His knocking helped India reach 272. In response, Roger Binny took 5/40 to decimate England and knock them out for 102. Armed with a 170-point lead, Vengsarkar showed his class again with 102 while India reached 237. The goal for England was a huge 408, but India’s bowlers had their tails up.

Maninder took 4/26 and was well supported by Kapil and Binny who each took two wickets. India won the match by 279 runs to register their first series win in England after 15 years. The triumph of 1971 was repeated in grand style.

The victory would be important in many ways. 1986 was the only time India would win two Tests in England. After 1986, 28 years later, in 2014, India would win a Test at Lord’s next time. The 1986 series win would be India’s last in England in 21 years. In 2007, Rahul Dravid’s team made history when they won the three-match series 1-0. Lord’s remained a bogey ground for India, with 1986 and 2014 their only wins at the venue in 89 years.

India’s zenith in 1986 represented their brilliance from the 1983 victory. It would last for another year until the World Cup at home in 1987. However, it would end in heartbreak in front of their mad fans at Wankhede, when England beat them in the dumped out of the World Cup semi-final.