Where Miami Stands Football With 2022 Five Star Uncommitted Recruits

The Miami football program has signed two five-star players in the 2021 class. The Hurricanes are heavily overweighted by a handful of 2022 five-star players. Defending linemen Bear Alexander and Shemar Stewart and offensive tackle Julian Armella have Miami high on their list.

The additions of DT Leonard Taylor and safety James Williams to the Hurricanes in 2021 were the first pair of five-star signers to the Miami football program since running back Duke Johnson and cornerback Tracy Howard in 2012. June is going to be a manic recruiting month according to Miami head coach Manny Diaz.

Alexander is a contender, Miami looks set to compete with the state of Florida for Armella and Stewart received two crystal balls on Sunday predicting he will be committed to the Hurricanes. Miami can build a special line of defense in the future if they recruit Alexander and Stewart to add Taylor. That would be three five star DL.

After signing the 11th class in 2021, if Miami can attract two more five-star players in 2022, they could be in the top 11 for the second year in a row. Adding high-level talent will lay a foundation for the future signing classes in Miami. Rivals.Com had their own take on “How things stand with uncommitted five-star.”

Julian Armella Offensive Gear 6’5, 278 LBS, St. Thomas Aquinas “Armella visited LSU this weekend, even though the Tigers had just let go of offensive line coach James Cregg, someone who had developed a strong relationship with the five-star South Florida player. That shows how much interest Armella has in LSU, and it’s still considered one of the best schools for him. Alabama is also very high on the list and some believe this could be an SEC fight to the end. But Armella lives close to the Miami campus and a team to watch is Florida State since he was there recently, he had a great experience and his dad played for the Seminoles.

Alexander and Armella are the only five-star Rivals prospects considering Miami. Stewart is a four star with Rivals, a five star in the 247 Sports composite. Armella attended the cookout for Miami last week, made an official visit to LSU last weekend and will be in Alabama this weekend. Miami has an uphill battle for the OT.

Bear Alexander, 6’4″ | 320 lbs | DT | 2022, Fort Worth, Texas, Brewer “On Monday, the five-star defensive tackle now at Fort Worth (Texas) Brewer of Georgia was disbanded after he committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day in February. That decision came just a day after Alexander returned from a trip to Texas A&M, and it now looks like the Aggies are definitely at the forefront of his recruitment. Texas is there too and others cannot be counted, but Alexander is close to some of the A&M staff and that can carry a lot of weight as he refocuses on his recruiting.

Alexander announced that he will be attending the Miami football program this weekend. Alexander is one of 11 2022 prospects visiting Coral Gables this weekend. Those visitors include 2022 commits, four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown and three-star wide receiver Quan Lee. The next three weekends could yield more commits.

Shemar Stewart 6-5, 260lbs, Defensive End, Grandpa Locka, Monsignor Pace

There is a significant gap between Stewart who is ranked 36th nationally rivals and seventh on the 247 composite ranking. Rivals has one projection for Stewart to sign with LSU. The two crystal balls Stewart received for Miami earlier this week were flips from the Tigers. Stewart is a key priority for Miami in 2022.

If the Miami football program can attract a five-star player in 2022, the Hurricanes will have a great base to finish with a new high-ranking league. Manny Diaz has the right staff for the Hurricanes to sign a high percentage of South Florida’s top players for 2022 and beyond. June is a critical month.