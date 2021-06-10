Hopkinson, Wojcik lead Aspen girls tennis back to state after missed 2020 season

Aspen High School varsity singles tennis players, from left, Avery Leonard, Macy Hopkinson and Stef Wojcik laugh before practice at the Snowmass Club on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

With limited experience of their own, Macy Hopkinson and Stef Wojcik, seniors from Aspen High School, were still the veterans and top two players on the AHS girls’ tennis teams this spring when they were tasked with coaching a younger group of athletes. to a truly unique season.

After a rocky start, the skiers will have nine players competing in the Class 3A state tennis tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday in Colorado Springs.

Last season was great. It’s all crammed into just a few weeks, but it has also accelerated the team-building process, Wojcik said. Everyone contributes their own character to the team. But as seniors and captains, Macy and I are here to help Steve (Sand) and the coaches in any way we can. We have a lot of undergrads and that’s super cool. That keeps the team going. But anything people need help with, Macy and I are here.

Hopkinson has by far the most experience of all AHS tennis players this season, especially after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic. She won her regional and made state both as a freshman (ranked No. 3 singles) and again as a sophomore (ranked No. 2 singles).

Hopkinson was lining up to potentially take the No. 1 spot last spring, replacing the long-standing Mary Williams, but the coronavirus had other plans. However, she has stepped up this season, again winning her regional for the third time in three attempts during her AHS career.

I’m excited to be number 1 and it’s my senior year. Definitely high expectations, but I feel like I’m ready, Hopkinson said. States is always very difficult. I generally always get past the first lap and then the second and third laps get pretty tough. Especially with 1 singles it becomes a lot more difficult. But I feel like I’m playing my best right now, the best I’ve ever played, so I think I’m ready.

Hopkinson, a future business student from Notre Dame, pulled Salida junior Maddie Anderson to No. 1 singles in the first round on Friday. She has been standing 2-0 in first-round matches on her previous travels, but has never progressed beyond the quarter-finals.

Aspen High School varsity singles tennis player Macy Hopkinson practices at the Snowmass Club on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



That said, she’s always someone who is up for the challenge.

I feel like I always play better when I play against better people, said Hopkinson, so I’m really excited to be number 1 and not really play against those pushers. I can play against those people who hit the ball harder. I now have the feeling that it is real tennis.

Wojcik will face Pueblo Central junior Dayna DeYoung in the first round at No. 2 singles. Wojcik’s previous experience at the state only includes making it as a sophomore at No. 2 doubles alongside Olivia Burkley. The pair won the opener before falling into the quarterfinals.

They had a year without competition and Macy and Stef came back strong to lead the way. Both are great senior leaders regardless of tennis prowess, said AHS head coach Steve Sand, who noted Hopkinsons’ late-season success each spring. She gets the best of the region. Works all year in training and competitions and kind of peaks. She has peaked at just the right time for the past three years.

The number 3 singles position this spring belongs to sophomore Avery Leonard, the daughter of former professional golfer Justin Leonard, who won the 1997 British Open. Although her father used to be a great golfer, Avery Leonard admits she prefers a racket in her hand. She is also a strong volleyball player and lets her brothers bond with father.

Photos: AHS girls tennis















Show captionsHide captions

Leonard is going to state for the first time after her freshman season was canceled. Shell will take on Isabella Bhagat, second-year student in Pueblo County in the first round on Friday morning.

I have no idea what to expect. I’m not super nervous. “I’m excited to get the experience of going to the state and just seeing how it all goes,” Leonard said. It has certainly been an educational journey. I’ve played tennis all my life, but never in matches. So this first game against Vail was the first game Id ever played, which was definitely tough. But I think I learned a lot and grew a lot as a player over the season.

Also battling on state for the skiers are Sadie Bayko and Sonya Tralins at number 1 doubles. Originally just substitutes, they were late additions to the field after another team dropped out. At number 2, Gemma Hill and Emma Bern represent the skiers, and at number 4, Amelia Hecht and Lily Citron doubles. AHS does not have a number 3 doubles team competing in the state.

The complete tournament series can be found here .

Given the lack of experience and the slow start to the season losing badly to Vail Mountain in the opener, who won the regional titles for Aspen, the skiers have been in good shape in recent weeks and are entering the state tournament with no expectations, the way Sand prefers.

It’s been a weird year, but the girls did a great job. I didn’t know what to expect because we were graduating a whole bunch of seniors, Sand said. Just happy and proud with how much we have been able to mention, and a second place regionally. We had a very good show there.

[email protected]