A high-performance mentality helped the Belgian hockey team win gold

After years of close calls and second-place finishes, the Belgian national hockey team was determined to finally secure a championship win. With the help of high performance leadership expert Rogier Offerhaus (a partner at People Change), Belgium has managed to build a high performance team and has since become the first Belgian Team to become both World and European Champion.

After successive final defeats in the Olympic Games and Hockey World League, the men of the Belgian national hockey team may have thought they could never win a final. Fortunately for the squad, there would be no repeat of the heartbreak experienced at the 2016 Rio Olympics or the 2017 Hockey World League as the former near-men of the global hockey secured titles in the Mens Hockey World Cup in 2018 and the European Championship of 2019.

According to Adam Commens, Belgium’s high performance director on their journey to victory, changing leadership and team culture was the key to breaking that last barrier to claiming trophies. Yes, the team had to nurture the technical skills of players and provide them with the best facilities, but their coaches also had to be able to connect with them, build their mental strength and enable the team to thrive on the biggest stages of their sport, especially as Belgian hockey hadn’t known such success in 30 years earlier.

In a recent webinar, Commens said: As a high performance director, my focus is on accelerating people’s development. It all comes down to who you are, knowing yourself, being aware of your strengths and weaknesses. When I work with hockey coaches, they were often very interested in improving tactical knowledge, conditioning, data analysis, and so on.

In particular, they were rarely interested in what makes them who they are, why they are strong in certain areas, or why they connect better with certain players. That is personal development rather than professional development. Knowing that, coaches were able to connect and understand the individuals they worked with and that was key in moving from silver to gold.

To facilitate this change, the Belgian Hockey Federation teamed up with People Change, a consultancy specializing in leadership, team and organizational transformations. Commens was eager to find an analytical program that could provide a foundation for mental and mentality development, but was wary of the rigid structure that many conventional personality tests had.

In contrast, he saw great potential in People Changes, a more fluid People Change Scan and method, which he believed could help unravel how people experience life and hockey as individuals, before using it to develop better tactics, communication techniques and resilience. building in both coaches and players.

Commens explained: It’s a tool that emphasizes where you stand, but also tells you how you can develop. You can use it to develop each of your coaches and figure out how to build a staff that brings out the best in your team.

Used by top-level leaders in business change boardrooms, the People Change Scan is designed to better understand change processes and prepare people and processes for the change(s) to be implemented. The scan functions as a comprehensive thermometer that is inserted into the organization and where everyone involved in the change process asks more than 40 questions.

These questions look at all aspects that are important for successful change; culture, strategy, structure collaboration, commitment, willingness to change and more. By performing the scan in the most important layers of organizational leadership, teams and even customers, an integral picture is created of the desired development and the steps to be taken.

In the case of building the Belgium hockey coaching team, this method helped to highlight the strengths and weaknesses of each member, and showed in which areas of coaching reinforcement was needed with another team member. For example, Shane McLeod, the former New Zealand head coach, is a real connector, with Commens saying building relationships with players is key to his management style, but also means he’s not the one to deliver a harsh message. to his players.

Before that, the team has Michel van den Heuvel a successful Dutch coach and Craig Fulton, who coached Ireland at the last Olympic Games. Meanwhile, scientist Mick Beunen acts as a physical trainer and Commens himself works as a high performance director.

Building a high-performance team

Speaking about how these insights have helped develop a team to coach for success, Commens said: We have a fantastic workforce diversity and we believe this provides a competitive advantage. Not only do we have three coaches, but we all work together and use each other’s different strengths and experiences at the right times to connect with our team, instead of having a group of people with the same mindset, speaking the same language and tend not to push each other to new heights.

To build in this cycle, after a few matches the team organized really tough discussions, debriefing with each other or talking during the match and analyzing what we got right or wrong.

He continued: At the same time, we can use all our strengths to connect with the players at any time. If we need someone to sit with a player, ask him how he feels, give him confidence and believe that we brought Shane forward. If we need a coach to give them more direct messages, we tap Michel. When we talk about a long-term vision of the team, we use myself.

With regard to players, Belgium has meanwhile deployed the People Change Scan to understand how their players would react to pressure. By determining what drives them under stress, the coaches can plan the best way to get top performance from the players. For example, those who were more driven by results or success would respond best to tactical conversations.

In a steady state, this was the team’s most common mentality. However, people’s mindsets can change in times of pressure, and the People Change Scan helped us prepare for this, showing that some players need different inputs at those times to respond.

If they are behind the leaderboard, these individuals may want less of a tactical message, and more of a powerful or direct one. By being aware of which coaches are best suited to the players mindset at any given time, the team was able to coordinate who would intervene and when on their way to victory.

Due to the success the Red Lions have built on the People Change Scan & Method, the technique has been steadily adopted by the sports community. The People Change webinar with Commens was attended by some 150 football coaches in the Benelux, seeking insights into how performance can help them improve their coaching and performance on the pitch.

Rogier Offerhaus, who developed the scan and is Managing Partner of People Change, has trained 50 coaches as part of the NOC-NSF Olympic Coaches program and 10 coaches individually for Olympic athletes. He works together with all coaches and players of the Belgian men’s and women’s hockey team.