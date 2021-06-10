Renaissance man: how Mancini turned Italy from mess to winning machine | Roberto Mancinic

Roberto Mancini has never been content to just join in. At the age of nine, he became so frustrated with losing a table tennis match that he threw a bat at his cousin’s head. At the age of 24, he was part of a Sampdoria team to win Serie A for the first time in the club’s history, but Mancini looked beyond that. That title-winning season had barely begun when he started telling his teammates to aim to reach the Intercontinental Cup.

Samp fell one step short of realizing his ambition, losing to Barcelona in the extra time of the 1992 European Cup Final. Mancinis’ competitive flame, however, never dimmed. After being appointed manager of Italy in 2018, he stated his intention to be a good coach and bring the national team back to the top of the world.

It seemed a distant prospect. The Azzurri were still recovering from their first failure in 60 years to qualify for a World Cup. Giampiero Ventura was sacked as manager immediately after their play-off defeat to Sweden, but left only a void. No replacement was appointed for three months, after which the under-21 coach, Luigi Di Biagio, had to be promoted to a caretaker.

Mancini finally replaced him in May 2018, inheriting a team without the certainties of Italy’s recent past. Giorgio Chiellini, Gigi Buffon, Andrea Barzagli and Daniele De Rossi had all announced their international retirement, although the former would eventually change his mind.

Perhaps Mancini was in a sense lucky when he arrived, simplifying his choices by no longer having to weigh the value of experience against the opportunity to give new faces a chance. He embraced the moment and gave the call widely. Nicol Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali were each part of an Italian squad before making their Serie A debut.

The speed with which Mancini built a successful team from unknown components was astonishing. His first Nations League campaign started with a draw against Poland and a defeat to Portugal in September 2018, but Italy has not lost since.

Their undefeated streak extends to 27 games. Italy won all 10 of their Euro 2020 qualifiers the first time they set a perfect record in qualifying for a major league, scoring 37 goals and conceding just four. They finished first in their 2020-21 Nations League group, ahead of the Netherlands, and have also racked up maximum points from three World Cup qualifiers so far.

Lorenzo Insigne celebrates Jorginhos opening goal during a Euro 2020 qualifier against Greece in Rome. Photo: Valerio Pennicino/Uefa/Getty Images

Along the way, a team identity was built, formed around the players who were available to Mancini rather than being imposed on them. A midfield trio of Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Nicol Barella came together organically, three superior talents that complement each other: one to organize the game, another to bring the fight to the opponents and a third to break the lines.

Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa provide natural breadth, which the manager embraced with a 4-3-3 that becomes a 3-2-4-1 in possession, with one fullback pushing forward. While the first-choice XI features a good number of veterans, from Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci as -backs to Ciro Immobile up front, there is a large body of young supporting talent who bring an enthusiastic energy that Italy hadn’t known for a while. time.

Mancini has his favorites. He played together with Chiesa’s father in Sampdoria and confessed: every now and then I stop to watch [Federico]because I can travel through time with him. He’s identical to Enrico, same feints, same acceleration, such a similar shot.

Still, he can also share the credit that the younger Chiesa lived up to his potential. The player is clearly more effective now than in 2018, as he has added ruthlessness to his technical quality. Mancini had foreseen it and described him as the classic talent that could explode at any moment.

But above all, Mancinis’ greatest success has been to build a group that feels more involved than the first XI. In another era, Verratti’s injury leading up to this tournament would have been a disaster, but this Italy knows Manuel Locatelli can keep playing until he returns, having already won four caps this calendar year. Romas Lorenzo Pellegrini would be just as easy a choice, having taken a pair of World Cup qualifier victories in March.

To what extent have Mancinis’ experiences as a player influenced his approach to managing the national team? His biggest regret in football is that he never played in a World Cup. He was called up in 1990, but Azeglio Vicini never put him on the field.

His failure to appear in any other tournament was the result of his own poor choices. He was banned in 1986 for never apologizing to manager, Enzo Bearzot, after staying out all night on a US tour. He withdrew for the 1994 World Cup in a fit of rage after Arrigo Sacchi played him just 45 minutes in a friendly for which Roberto Baggio, the man who kept him out of the starting XI, was mostly absent.

Even before Mancini was named Italy manager, he spoke openly in interviews about his desire to make up for lost time. I have a dream, he told Gazzetta dello Sport in January 2018. As a coach I want to win what I didn’t win as a footballer: a World Cup.

Roberto Mancini: I have a dream, I want to win as a coach what I didn’t win as a football player: a World Cup. Photo: Janek Skaryski/AFP/Getty Images

Mancini is a mellower character than he used to be, capable of circumspection in a way he may not have been in 2008 when he reacted to a Champions League defeat to Liverpool by prematurely and disruptively announcing that he intended to resign his position as Inter manager to leave at the end of the season. But that doesn’t mean his motivations have changed.

He has won league titles as manager in Italy and England, but those achievements have been overshadowed for many onlookers by the greater successes of the men who followed him: Jos Mourinho who took Inter to the treble and Pep Guardiola who took Manchester City to three Premier League titles led. titles in four years.

Even taking Italy to the final stages of this summer tournament would be a remarkable achievement, given the mess he has inherited. Mancini, however, has only one goal in mind. The goal now is to spend the summer in my Portonovo [a seaside town close to where he grew up], he told the Italian edition of GQ recently signed autographs as a champion manager.