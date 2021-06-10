Astros vs. Red Sox – Game Preview – June 10, 2021





Houston Astros (35-26, second in AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (37-25, second in the AL East) Boston; Thursday, 7:10 PM EDT PITCHING POSSIBLE: Astros: Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) LINE: Red Sox -105, Astros -111; over/under is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Tucker and the Astros take on the Red Sox on Thursday. The Red Sox are 17-15 on their home turf. Boston is in third place in the majors with a batting average of .254, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with a .321 average. The Astros left home 15-13. The Houston offense has amassed a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for first place in the league. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an average of .335. The Astros won the last meeting 8-3. Jake Odorizzi took his first win and Alex Bregman was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homerun and two RBI’s for Houston. Nathan Eovaldi took his third loss to Boston. TOP PERFORMANCE: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 15 home runs and hits .270. Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 26 additional basehits and 37 RBI. LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 11 points Astros: 8-2, .299 batting average, 2.73 ERA, defeated opponents by 35 runs Injuries: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Alex Verdugo: (back), Kevin Plawecki: (jaw). Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Jason Castro: (achilles). —— The Associated Press created this story using technology from Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

