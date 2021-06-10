Ten legends of Test cricket are inducted into ICC Hall of Fame









ANI |

Updated: June 10, 2021 12:34 pm IS

Dubai [UAE]June 10 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a special edition of the ICC Hall of Fame on Thursday to coincide with the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) final. Ten legends of the game who have made significant contributions to the history of test cricket will be inaugurated to join 93 players already in the illustrious list of ICC Hall of Famers.

During the special intake, two players from each of the following five eras will join the world’s greatest players.

Early cricket era (pre-1918)

Inter-War Cricket Era (1918 – 1945)

Post-war cricket time (1946 – 1970)

ODI era (1971 – 1995)

Modern Cricket Era (1996 – 2016) “It is an honor for us to announce a one-time induction of ten cricket greats into the ICC Hall of Fame to coincide with the first-ever final of the World Test Championship in Southampton,” said ICC Acting CEO Geoff Allardice.

“We celebrate the history of the game and what better way than to honor some of the greats who founded and played the game in different eras. These are all players with a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come for years to come.” he added.

The special edition of the ICC Hall of Fame show will be streamed live on Sunday on all ICC digital channels, including Facebook and YouTube, featuring interviews from the inductees and comments and insights from a specialist panel of guests including Lisa Sthalekar and Lawrence Booth , which will also be present. joined by two special inductees who make their way into this league of legends.

The ten icons introduced as part of this special edition have been voted on by the ICC Hall of Fame Voting Academy, made up of living Hall of Fame members, a representative from FICA, prominent cricket journalists and senior ICC figures.

The ICC’s independent statistician will compile a long list of ex-players or other key cricket figures for each era (based on the period in which they had their greatest impact) and will be presented to the Hall of Fame Nomination Committee, along with relevant statistics and brief comment.

The results will provide a weighted score against which the top two individuals in each era will be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. In the event of a tie, the players with the most first-choice votes have priority.

The ten selected names will be formally inaugurated through a digital show on ICC’s digital channels. (ANI)







