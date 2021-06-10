First Person: Owner of the first vegan football club to achieve sustainable goals

Forest Green Rovers started in 2010 as a rescue mission for me. This 120 year old club was about to close and happened to be close to the town of Stroud, where I built Ecotricity, an energy company looking to replace fossil fuels. with sustainable green energy.

I am a football fan so I thought I would help and just a day or so after owning the club I started recognizing issues that really conflicted with my vision and the way I lived. The first was red meat; we served beef lasagna to our players and i was shocked to find out i was part of the meat trade that is so harmful to the environment. So we stopped that. Then we realized that we had to change just about everything to create a green football club, something that had never been done before.

We communicated with football fans who would be stereotyped as a very difficult audience and uninterested in climate and sustainability issues. We decided to weave sustainability into the club’s DNA and put it on par with football.

We have identified energy, transport and food, the largest sources of carbon emissions in Britain, representing 80 percent of everyone’s personal carbon footprint.





Forest Green Robbers Forest Green Rovers is a pioneer in football kit made from recycled plastic and coffee grounds.

So we had solar panels installed and now the entire club runs on 100% green energy. We provided charging points for electric cars for fans. Our field’s grass is organic, it is free of pesticides and herbicides, and we collect rainwater to irrigate the field instead of using tap water. Our club strip is even made from a composite material consisting of recycled plastic and coffee grounds.

We have created space for nature around the stadium with eco-trails where people can learn what we are trying to do to improve biodiversity. Slow worms and orchids thrive in those areas! Our modeling shows a 20 percent increase in biodiversity on the land around the stadium

Then there was the transition to a vegan menu. This was radical 10 years ago and thus counterintuitive because football can be macho and seemed an unlikely bedfellow to veganism.





Forest Green Robbers Once built, Eco Park will become the most sustainable football stadium in the world

We are described as the world’s only vegan football club and that was a monster in terms of PR, in terms of making an impact by spreading our message around the world.

Our next step is the construction of the Eco Park with a capacity of 5,000 people, made entirely of wood, the greenest football stadium with the lowest ecological footprint in the world. It is not just a football stadium and training ground, but a 100 hectare sustainable development project that includes a green tech business park, a new canal wetland restoration and a park with 500 trees and 1.8 km of hedges.

Mistake to talk about making financial sense

If you go back ten years, it was more expensive to be environmentally friendly than it is today. Solar panels were pricey and electric cars barely existed. Even plant-based foods, which should be cheaper than meat, were more expensive.

I’d say it’s a mistake to ask whether it makes financial sense to be sustainable. People often wonder how quickly a solar panel will pay for itself, but never ask the same question about their toaster, cell phone, or car.

When we look at the big picture, even if it seems like it costs more on the first day, it is definitely more beneficial in the long run to be sustainable because of the damage we do to the climate, wildlife and habitats.





Forest Green Robbers Forest Green Rovers has been recognized by the UN for its work on sustainability and climate action.

Example for others

I think this club should lead by example; this is how we bring about change. There are four Premier League clubs and some major clubs in Europe that, such as Forest Green Rovers, have joined the UN Sports for Climate Action initiative, which aims to mobilize the global sports community to take action to to combat climate change. I think it’s human nature to see what your peers are doing and feel you have to join in.

Companies also respond to what people want in terms of products and results. I think football fans themselves are lobbying their clubs to take action and they regularly point to Forest Green Rovers as an example.

Our fans don’t just tolerate this concept of sustainability, they embrace it in a life-changing way. So many of them have told me that their families have gone vegetarian or vegan, drive electric cars and have solar panels in their homes.

In my experience, just about anything I’ve focused on in my career can be done better if done differently. One of the keys is definitely to start with a fresh approach.

I also think it is so important to have fun. When people see you enjoying it, they can feel it in your messages and are more likely to listen. I speak not doom and gloom; I’m talking about what we can do.