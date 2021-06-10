Zhou delivers another great spring for undefeated Andover tennis | Local sports

Andover Highs Isabel Zhou was struck with a strange emotion as she stepped onto the tennis court with the Golden Warriors for the first time in nearly two years this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That feeling didn’t last long, though.

Frankly, it was very surreal and a little strange at first, she said. Mainly wearing masks, not being able to shake hands, etc. But it felt well rejuvenating above all else. My schedule feels empty and incomplete without tennis, so I’m just grateful and excited every time I train or get ready for a game.

Finally back in a Golden Warrior uniform, the senior has once again displayed the dominant skills that made her the 2019 Eagle-Tribune Girl Tennis Player of the Year.

In fact, opponents struggle to score a single point against Andover’s number 1 singles player.

Zhou came in on Wednesday with a staggering 8-1 record, 8-0 against the Merrimack Valley Conference competition.

Five of her wins were 6-0, 6-0 shutouts, including four of her first five games. Her closest win was a 6-2, 6-3 win against a tough Haverhill opponent. For the season, Zhou has outperformed her opponents by a combined 96-7 margin in her wins. .

With Zhou leading the way, perennial favorite for the state title Andover rolled to a 9-0 record on Wednesday, with eight 5-0 shutouts and one 4-1 win.

“I’m incredibly excited for this season,” she said. For those who know me, tennis is my favorite part of the school year. I talk about it incessantly. I love being out on the track under the sun, spending time with my teammates and competing. It’s a bit like a home away from home for me so I’m grateful to be able to finish the last year on such a high level.

Dominating the league is nothing new for Zhou, who won 2019 Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year along with Eagle-Tribune MVP.

After playing No. 2 doubles as a freshman, Zhou won the No. 1 singles spot for Andover as a sophomore and rose to an overall record of 13-4, 10-0 against MVC opponents. That gives her a 17-0 career record against competitive enemies.

She’s a great kid and a very strong leader, said Andover coach Alan Hibino. It doesn’t matter her role, it’s all about the team.

Growing up, Zhou played a variety of sports, from ice skating to swimming and gymnastics, before falling in love with tennis. She feels that her success on the field is a combination of physical and mental.

Physically I like my backhands, approach the shots down the line and I’m more and more confident in the net, she said. But more important is the mental aspect of my game. There is a quote from Venus Williams that reads: Tennis is mostly mental. You win or lose the match before you even go out. I totally agree, and it’s something I try to remember every time I step out on the pitch.

Over the past four years I’ve really come to appreciate my patience and perseverance as a player, the drive to get to every ball, to come back no matter how down I am. There is also the concept of strategy to find out the strengths and weaknesses of your opponents, their patterns and visualize your next shots. It is also incredibly important to have faith in your abilities and respect for others.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, which wiped out her junior tennis season, Zhou kept her tennis skills sharp by practicing a lot.

I played indoors at my club (Willows Racquet Club & Fitness) and at the Manchester Athletic Club, she said. In the summer I was at the Andover High tennis courts with my friends almost every day. (Recently) my coach and I even regularly competed against each other in mixed doubles. He has yet to win.

Zhou is now focused on ending her high school tennis career with a bang.

I would like to remain undefeated in the MVC, said Zhou, an accomplished singer. I also strive to push as far as possible as a team in the state tournament with the state title in mind. For now, as Bino (coach Hibino) often reminds us, we’re focusing on one game at a time, one game at a time, and one point at a time.

DO EVERYTHING

Andover tennis star Isabel Zhou is also a member of the National Honor Society. She has completed Advanced Placement Biology, French, Language and Composition and Calculus. She has also participated in capella and music studies.

Zhou attends Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland to study neuroscience on the pre-med track.

