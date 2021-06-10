Fruitful scoring, leadership the characteristics of RJ hockey finalists

We have The Legacy, Cool-Hand Luke and the 200-Point Man.

And we also have the Energizer Bunny.

So if you want to skate four times a side, NHL overtime style, even if someone’s backyard rink was all in with Cheshires Niklas Vasilyevs, Sheehan teammates Luke Festa and Anthony Romano, and Lyman Halls Aidan Weir.

And when the finalists for Record-Journal Ice Hockey Player of the Year are sympathetic to this old dude, I’ll park myself in the slot and wait for Festa to apply its magic behind the net or for Weir to dig one out of the corner.

What is that? Romanos already up front, and he’s got better footwork and a much better shot?

True.

Okay, how about now that 2020R-J Player of the Year Nick Maringola has gone to the Eastern Hockey League, I play goalkeeper?

Although I wouldn’t expect much action. We are certainly long on the offensive with our 2021 hockey final four. Combined, our senior forward finalists all produced 44 goals and 62 assists this winter.

More importantly, they produced a combined win-loss record of 26-11 in the highly competitive loop that was SCC/SWC Division II. Take away the matches where they beat each other up, and our guys were 21-6.

So they knew how to score and they knew how to win. How much right you never quite know thanks to the pandemic, which canceled the 2020 state tournament and cut the 2021 season by nearly half, and scrapped that state tournament as well.

But we saw enough to know who was in the running for the Ice Hockey Player of the Year 2021.

So did the conference coaches in the SCC/SWC, who named Sheehans Festa their Division II Player of the Year. Combining speed, stickwork and excellent visibility, Festa led the 11-2 Titans with 20 goals and 16 assists.

He was on the No. 1 line with Anthony Romano and Joe Romano, a trio who combined 99 points in 13 games this season.

For his career, Festa scored 55 goals and 137 points. He was named to the All-State Division III and SCC/SWC Division II first teams as a senior and will continue to play hockey at Hebron Academy in Maine.

One of the main beneficiaries of Festas’ game was Anthony Romano, who finished in authority as early as his first year.

Romano can also serve it up. This year, Anthony even led the Titans with 24 assists.

His last came in the SCC/SWC Division II quarterfinals: a pass across the fold that knocked Festa home. It was career point No. 200 for Romano, who was the first to reach that milestone in Sheehan’s hockey history.

For his career, Romanos’s record is 82 goals and 118 assists. As a senior, he was All-State Division III and All-SCC/SWC Division II First Team.

As for Niklas Vasiljevs, we call him The Legacy because he is the son of former professional player Herberts Vasiljevs. The son tries to keep the family tradition alive. He is expected to join his former teammate, Maringola, in junior hockey in the Eastern Hockey League.

In his senior season with Cheshire, Vasilyevs was the team captain for a second year and top goalscorer for a third, with a total of seven goals and 13 assists in 2021.

The Rams struggled out the gate, quarantined for two weeks, then emerged to finish strong and reach the SCC/SWC Division II final.

Vasilyevs was named to the second team of the competition. He got a higher All-State nod: Division II First Team.

Vasilyevs also earned the Cheshires Hobey Baker award, a recognition each team gives to one of its players for character. Aidan Weir earned Lyman Halls. He also received the SCC/SWC Division II Sportsmanship Award.

Weir played with class and he played terribly hard. There is no doubt that the Captain was the heart and soul of the 10-3 Trojans, who returned to independent status after nearly a decade of co-option.

Weir scored seven goals, assisted on nine and never stopped working. Coach Dave Sagnella didn’t call him the Energizer Bunny for nothing.

Fits well with the All-State and All-SCC/SWC Division II first-teamer. No doubt about that. With a man like Weir, you don’t have to worry about shift changes.