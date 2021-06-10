Sports
21 Cleveland Sporting Goods for Father’s Day from $4 to $169
CLEVELAND, Ohio For the dad who is a Cleveland sports fan, there are a handful of clothing and merchandise on the market. Here’s a look at 21 items from least to most expensive by team Browns, Indians and Cavs – that caught our eye for Father’s Day:
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns 2 in 1 Birdie Pickleball Paddle Game
For those who can’t choose between badminton or pickleball. Info: Comes with two 7-ply wooden paddles, two variable speed birdies and ball. $19.99.
This would make a good gift if it ever gets a little cold in First Energy Stadium. Info: One size. $29.99
Cleveland Browns 24-Count Logo Table Tennis Balls
Use them for table tennis or even beer pong, if the mood hits you. What better marriage than a ball with a Browns logo diving into a cup of beer? Info: $34.99
Cleveland Browns desktop hook and ring game
It’s a simple game, and if Dad has an office where no one monitors him, like he works from home, then this game might be for him. Throw the ring and try to catch it on the hook. Easy. Info: It’s about 9 inches by 4.25 inches by 11.75 inches. $39.99
Odell Beckham Jr. Browns Nike Toddler Match Shirt
So the little one can dream of catching footballs, and daddy can dream of the youngsters earning a scholarship. Info: Comes in 2T, 3T, 4T sizes. $49.99.
Cleveland Browns Giant Wooden Tumbler Tower Game
Stacking and balancing is the name of the game. Info: Comes with 54 laser-engraved blocks measuring approximately 9 inches by 3 inches by 1.5 inches each. Tower reaches 18 levels and 27 inches when built. Comes with durable canvas carrying case with handles. $149.99
Cleveland Browns Vintage Cornhole Set of 2 by 3 Foot Foot
Playing cornhole is practically a requirement for Father’s Day in Northeastern Ohio. Info: The shelves are 36 inches by 24 inches by 2 inches. Comes with eight regulated bean bags. $169.99
Cleveland Cavaliers
Two in one: open a bottle, hang up your keys. Info: $4-$10
Cleveland Cavaliers Golden Tree Topper
This is a really great gift because even if it’s for Dad, it could end up being for the whole family, by Christmas. Info: It is 8.5 inches by 10 inches. $12.99
Ride in style. Info: $14.99-$26.05
NBA Alternative Teams Bracelet
A modestly priced gift for the kids to give to Dad. Remember who gave him this bracelet as good luck – he looks at it when the Cavs are on the free throw line. Info: $15.39
Mens Concepts Sports Wine Cleveland Cavaliers Homestretch Flannel Boxer Shorts
They look comfortable. Wear them on match day for good luck. Info: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester, Multiple Sizes, $18.99
Cleveland Cavaliers Neon Splatter 9fifty Snapback
Well, this certainly isn’t your old man’s cap, is it? Can you imagine seeing this NBA Neon Splatter cap in the Colosseum? Info: $35.99
Cleveland Cavaliers ISlide dad slide sandals
If ever there was a day to relax, this is it. Info: 70% rubber, 30% synthetic materials. Half sizes should be larger. Built-in arch support. Antimicrobial spray is used to prevent odors. $49.99
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Indians Fixed Oval Tow Bar Cover
It allows anyone behind Dad on the road to know that he is a tribal fan. Info: It’s about 5.25 inches by 3.25 inches. $11.99
Cleveland Indians light up team expression USB fan
The fan is approximately 13 inches long and is compatible with USB 1.0 and USB 2.0 and can be connected to any device with a USB port. Info: $12.99
MLB Cleveland Indians clip frame
To remember the memories. Info: 10 inches by 8 inches. $24
Cleveland Indians Heritage retro crown 9fifty snapback
If you’re going old school, go all the way back to 1901. Info $29.99
Cleveland Indians Flag Ball Game Stretched Canvas Wall Art
Daddy likes art? Info: The artwork on the wall is 15 inches by 23.5 inches. $29.99
Cleveland Indians St. Patricks Day 59fifty mounted
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day every time you put this cap on. Info: $29.99
Cleveland Indians 1973 Cooperstown Wool 59fifty Decorated Cooperstown Collection
The 1973 logo is decorated. Who remembers Jack Brohamer, Oscar Gamble and Brent Strom? Info: custom, $38.99
