21 Cleveland Sporting Goods for Father’s Day from $4 to $169

CLEVELAND, Ohio For the dad who is a Cleveland sports fan, there are a handful of clothing and merchandise on the market. Here’s a look at 21 items from least to most expensive by team Browns, Indians and Cavs – that caught our eye for Father’s Day:

Cleveland Browns

Pickleball!

Cleveland Browns 2 in 1 Birdie Pickleball Paddle Game

For those who can’t choose between badminton or pickleball. Info: Comes with two 7-ply wooden paddles, two variable speed birdies and ball. $19.99.

Balaclava

Cleveland Browns Balaclava

This would make a good gift if it ever gets a little cold in First Energy Stadium. Info: One size. $29.99

Table tennis balls

Cleveland Browns 24-Count Logo Table Tennis Balls

Use them for table tennis or even beer pong, if the mood hits you. What better marriage than a ball with a Browns logo diving into a cup of beer? Info: $34.99

Hook and ring game

Cleveland Browns desktop hook and ring game

It’s a simple game, and if Dad has an office where no one monitors him, like he works from home, then this game might be for him. Throw the ring and try to catch it on the hook. Easy. Info: It’s about 9 inches by 4.25 inches by 11.75 inches. $39.99

toddler outfit

Odell Beckham Jr. Browns Nike Toddler Match Shirt

So the little one can dream of catching footballs, and daddy can dream of the youngsters earning a scholarship. Info: Comes in 2T, 3T, 4T sizes. $49.99.

Block tower game

Cleveland Browns Giant Wooden Tumbler Tower Game

Stacking and balancing is the name of the game. Info: Comes with 54 laser-engraved blocks measuring approximately 9 inches by 3 inches by 1.5 inches each. Tower reaches 18 levels and 27 inches when built. Comes with durable canvas carrying case with handles. $149.99

cornhole

Cleveland Browns Vintage Cornhole Set of 2 by 3 Foot Foot

Playing cornhole is practically a requirement for Father’s Day in Northeastern Ohio. Info: The shelves are 36 inches by 24 inches by 2 inches. Comes with eight regulated bean bags. $169.99

Cleveland Cavaliers

Keychain Bottle Opener

NBA bottle opener keychain

Two in one: open a bottle, hang up your keys. Info: $4-$10

tree topper

Cleveland Cavaliers Golden Tree Topper

This is a really great gift because even if it’s for Dad, it could end up being for the whole family, by Christmas. Info: It is 8.5 inches by 10 inches. $12.99

steering wheel cover

NBA steering wheel cover

Ride in style. Info: $14.99-$26.05

Bracelet

NBA Alternative Teams Bracelet

A modestly priced gift for the kids to give to Dad. Remember who gave him this bracelet as good luck – he looks at it when the Cavs are on the free throw line. Info: $15.39

boxers

Mens Concepts Sports Wine Cleveland Cavaliers Homestretch Flannel Boxer Shorts

They look comfortable. Wear them on match day for good luck. Info: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester, Multiple Sizes, $18.99

Splatter cap

Cleveland Cavaliers Neon Splatter 9fifty Snapback

Well, this certainly isn’t your old man’s cap, is it? Can you imagine seeing this NBA Neon Splatter cap in the Colosseum? Info: $35.99

Sandals

Cleveland Cavaliers ISlide dad slide sandals

If ever there was a day to relax, this is it. Info: 70% rubber, 30% synthetic materials. Half sizes should be larger. Built-in arch support. Antimicrobial spray is used to prevent odors. $49.99

Cleveland Indians

tow bar

Cleveland Indians Fixed Oval Tow Bar Cover

It allows anyone behind Dad on the road to know that he is a tribal fan. Info: It’s about 5.25 inches by 3.25 inches. $11.99

USB fan

Cleveland Indians light up team expression USB fan

The fan is approximately 13 inches long and is compatible with USB 1.0 and USB 2.0 and can be connected to any device with a USB port. Info: $12.99

clip frame art

MLB Cleveland Indians clip frame

To remember the memories. Info: 10 inches by 8 inches. $24

1901 cap

Cleveland Indians Heritage retro crown 9fifty snapback

If you’re going old school, go all the way back to 1901. Info $29.99

wall art

Cleveland Indians Flag Ball Game Stretched Canvas Wall Art

Daddy likes art? Info: The artwork on the wall is 15 inches by 23.5 inches. $29.99

St. Patrick’s Day Themed Cap

Cleveland Indians St. Patricks Day 59fifty mounted

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day every time you put this cap on. Info: $29.99

1973 cap logo

Cleveland Indians 1973 Cooperstown Wool 59fifty Decorated Cooperstown Collection

The 1973 logo is decorated. Who remembers Jack Brohamer, Oscar Gamble and Brent Strom? Info: custom, $38.99

i’m on cleveland.coms life and culture team and cover topics in the fields of food, beer, wine and sports. If you want to see my stories, here is a directory on cleveland.com. Bill Wills of WTAM-1100 and I talk about food and drink, usually Thursday mornings at 8:20 AM. And tune in on Wednesdays at 7:05 AM for Beer with Bona and Much, Much More with Munch Bishop at 1350-AM The Gambler. Twitter: @ mbona30.

Get a flying start on the weekend and Sign Up in front of Cleveland.comis weekly In the CLE Email Newsletter, your essential guide to the best things to do in Greater Cleveland. It will arrive in your inbox on Friday morning – an exclusive to-do list, focused on the best of the weekend fun. Restaurants, music, movies, performing arts, family fun and more. Click here to subscribe. All cleveland.com newsletters are free.