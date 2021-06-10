Claressa Shields: I can now drive through Flint and have no flashbacks | Claressa Shields

RAt the moment the life of Claressa Shields is being made into a big movie. In 2016, after winning her second Olympic gold medal in boxing, Shields sold her story to Universal Pictures, who hired Moonlight’s Oscar-winning screenwriter Barry Jenkins to write and produce it. Flint Strong was cast last year and recently started shooting again after a pandemic hiatus. When people notice that her life should be a movie, the 26-year-old Michigan native will soon be able to say it already is, but expect a sequel.

Shields will make her mixed martial arts debut on Thursday against Brittney Elkin (3-6) in the Professional Fighters League in Atlantic City live on ESPN. The 11-0 boxer has been training in MMA since December under Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn, who led 18-time boxing champion Holly Holm to a UFC title in 2015. Shields debut is one of the most anticipated for MMA in years.

Still, Shields’ martial arts career is only part of her story. She was sexually abused at the age of five because her mother battled alcoholism. She met her father at age nine after he was released from prison, and her teenage years were marred by a toxic relationship with a sparring partner. She had a close but explosive father-daughter relationship with her former boxing trainer, Jason Crutchfield, until she switched coaches after eight years. As with most biopics, Shields’ story is as much about her journey as her destination.

As a child, Shield’s safe haven was the home of her grandmother Joanne Adams. Shields lived with Adams from five to ten years, then returned during her first and second years, until her grandmother died.

My grandmother was my best friend, Shields tells The Guardian. She was the only one who had patience with me. [When I came to live with her] when she was five or six she thought I was deaf. She started teaching me sign language.

Shields marveled at Adam’s style, from the antiques displayed around her home to her pool table to the trophy case she kept in her living room with the awards collected for her poetry. Shields found comfort in small details, like the candy bowl on the coffee table that was always full of red, blue, and green Kicko Fruit Chews.

When Shields started training at age 11, Grandma Adams was always clear. Whatever you do, don’t stop boxing, she repeatedly told her granddaughter, knowing that this might be her only chance to get out of Flint.

When Adams died, Shields moved in with Crutchfield and his wife for two years to prepare for the London Olympics. Just 17 years old, she became the youngest American Olympian ever in boxing and she also won gold, the only Team USA boxer to do so in London. In 2016, Shields became the only American boxer to earn consecutive gold medals at two Olympics.

After I won the second Olympics, I thought I would help my family get out of Flint, but the only one who came with me [to Florida] was my younger brother, Shields says. He finished high school in Florida and it changed his life, his way of thinking and it helped me too.

In 2019, Shields and her brother moved back to Flint to join their family. Shields bought a three-bedroom house from her professional winnings, boosted by endorsement deals and four simultaneous world championship titles in two weight divisions. The basement was converted into a boxing gym.

I have a stronger mind to be here [now], Shields says of Flint. Now, I’m not that bothered when I’m there, not that triggered. When I got back, I could drive through neighborhoods where things were happening to me and not have flashbacks that would upset me.

Though boxing has taken her all over the world, all roads have led Shields back to Flint, where more than half of the community is black or African American and poor. Flint became a lightning rod for controversy in 2014 when the city’s water supply tested positive for high levels of lead and bacteria. The water supply was unusable for drinking and cleaning. Residents weighed whether they wanted a hot shower or a venomous rash, cold water kept the pores closed. After seven years, Flint houses are still being fitted with new plumbing.

To bring awareness to the water crisis, I’m wearing my braids blue for all my battles on the global stage, Shields says. I told Flint Id to wear my hair blue until the crisis is over, so my hair will be blue.

Last December, Shields moved to the New Mexico desert, home of the Jackson Wink MMA Academy. It is a mecca for hopeful fighters because the success rate is so high. UFC champions walk in and out daily. In addition to top-notch teaching, the gym offers quality training partners, sometimes a hard-to-find commodity in the sport.

If you’re in Albuquerque, you should be in the military or getting ready for a fight because they have nothing else to do, Shields says, not that she cares. She came to learn proper MMA technique, she said, not to do sightseeing. Holm, a training partner who made the jump from boxing to MMA in 2012, was an added bonus.

Claressa Shields poses with her gold medals in London and Rio after her second Olympic title in 2016. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

On her first day, Jackson and Wink threw Shields in at the deep end to see what she could do.

Just do what you can to avoid getting knocked down, Jackson said through the wire mesh fence, just before another female fighter charged at her legs.

I started throwing like crazy, doing everything I could to get away from her, to stay off the fence, but within a minute she knocked me down, Shields says. In those first five minutes, she knocked me down about 15 times.

The drill wasn’t meant to embarrass or discourage Shields, and she knew it. I’d like to learn how to stand up, so let’s get there ASAP, she told her coaches afterwards, which made the whole gym laugh.

Shields immediately made a connection with Winkeljohn, who specializes in hitting.

I think Coach Wink thought I was a prima donna when he first met me, Shields says. I think after about two weeks he found out that I was the toughest woman in the building. Wink likes hard-working fighters with a no-quit attitude who want to learn. He reminds me a lot of Jason.

Crutchfield texts her from time to time to check in. They reminisce about the day a determined 11-year-old walked into his gym and told everyone she was the best female boxer ever. She gives him updates on the film and they speculate how it will all play out on the big screen.

I always thought no one could play Jason Crutchfield except Ice Cube, Shields says. Ryan Destiny, who starred in Fox’s Star for three seasons, will play Shields. In the meantime, Shields says Shell will continue to gain life experience for the sequel.

More biopics to come later [Flint Strong], says Shields. That’s just how my life is. People can make movies about certain parts [of their lives], but there is always another part after it.

Barry Jenkins will be ready.