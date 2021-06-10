Cricket: KKR could take action against skipper Eoin Morgan and coach Brendon McCullum for historic tweets, Sports News





Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum may face heat from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders due to their controversial historical tweets poking fun at the Indian accent. KKR CEO Venky Mysore has said the IPL franchise has zero tolerance for discrimination and therefore Morgan and McCullum could face sanctions for their offensive tweets. During a conversation on Twitter in 2018, Morgan and Jos Buttler used the word Sir to mock Indian fans and the English duo were joined by former New Zealand skipper McCullum. Notably, Morgan is the captain of KKR while McCullum is the head coach. The conversation resurfaced on the social media platform after England debutant Ollie Robinson was suspended from international cricket pending investigation for his sexist and racist historical tweets from 2012-13. We don’t know enough about it right now to say anything about it. Let’s wait until the process is complete to get all the facts before jumping to conclusions. To reiterate, the Knight Riders organization does not tolerate any form of discrimination,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore told Cricbuzz. ALSO READ: Cricket: ICC Announces Special Hall of Fame Inductions Ahead of WTC Finals Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has emphasized its strict approach to discrimination and said it will discuss how to deal with such cases from previous comments. Since we were alerted to abusive tweets last week, a number of historic social media posts by other individuals have also been publicly questioned,” Cricbuzz quoted an ECB spokesperson as saying. There is no place for discrimination in our sport and we are committed to taking relevant and appropriate measures where necessary. As the concerns expressed are now clearly broader than a single case, the ECB will discuss in a timely and appropriate manner how we address issues with historical material on social media.” Each case will be considered on an individual basis, considering all the facts. We will review matters with the ECB before making any further statements,” the spokesperson said.

