Return to normality, coaching changes mark upcoming Louisiana high school football season – Crescent City Sports





Official training for Louisiana prep football programs will begin in two months for the 2021 season. Excitement can be found all over Louisiana with the anticipation of the football season on the horizon. With the COVID abbreviated 2020 season in the rearview mirror, the 2021 campaign kicks off the first week of September and wraps up the second weekend in December. Players, coaches and fans are relieved that the uncertainty of a football season is behind them. A full 10-game slate is on tap for this year’s regular season. Regardless of the year, there is always change from one season to the next in the head coaching ranks. A total of 49 preparatory programs will currently be under new leadership for the 2021 season. Some notes on the new head coaches for the 2021 prep season: 13 head coaches were promoted from within

12 lateral moves made from one head coach position to the next

12 Offensive Coordinators moved up

8 defensive coordinators advanced

4 schools have yet to make a 2021 rental (Hanson Memorial, North Central, Red River, West St. Mary)

2 were rented from a local high school (Knight at Albany and Myers at Slaughter Charter)

2 were increased when their temporary tags were removed (Duron at Evangel and Clark at Pine Prairie)

2 is in their 2nd stint at their new school (Oliver at Baker and Duron at Evangel)

1 new head coach was out of coaching in 2020 (Moore at Northwood-Lena) Striking movements: Ryan Manale

De La Salle to Jesuit The chain reaction started in the summer of 2020 when then Jesuit head coach Mark Songy stepped down to go into administration. Offensive Coordinator Scott Bairnsfather became the interim head coach and led the Blue Jays to the Division I quarterfinals, nearly knocking out Brother Martin. Meanwhile, Manale forced De La Salle into the Division II Finals, nearly knocking St. Thomas More over. Manale was set to be hired by the Jesuit in February, with Archbishop Rummel as offensive coordinator and DLS alumnus Graham Jarrott as his successor.

On The Lane. David Simoneaux

Catholic-Pointe Coupee to Catholic-Baton Rouge Highly successful Gabe Fertitta took the Catholic Bears to four state title games in his four years at the helm, leading CHS to two championships. Fertitta was set to step down in February and take an offensive analyst position on the University of Louisville staff. Simoneaux, a former state champion as a player and assistant at his Parkview Baptist alma mater, would hire the dark horse at the Division I power of the same name as his previous stop. Simoneaux took CHSPC to the Division IV title game in 2019. Offensive coordinator Vinnie Bullara was promoted from the inside to take over from Simoneaux. Wayne Steino

Promoted from Defensive Coordinator to Head Coach at St. Charles Catholic Coach Frank Monica of five decades stepped down after an illustrious Hall of Fame career after leading the Comets to the Division III Championship game for two years in a row. Longtime defensive coordinator and former SCC player Wayne Stein, also the head baseball coach, will take over the reins of the Class 2A power. Steins’ defenses have long been revered by opponents across the state, routinely giving bigger programs, with greater depth and athleticism, Friday night passes. Stein led the Comets to a state title in baseball in 2019 and a second-place finish in the state in 2021.

