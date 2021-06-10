Nick Kyrgios’ sad announcement about return about

Nick Kyrgios’ return to the tennis court has been further delayed by an ongoing neck problem. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios’ long-awaited return to the tennis court has been delayed by a troublesome neck problem, which forced him to withdraw from the upcoming Queen’s Club Championship.

The Australian star has played in just two tournaments since February 2020, having missed most of last year’s tournaments after staying home during the global coronavirus pandemic.

He played the 2021 Australian Open, his most recent tournament appearance, with his previously scheduled return also being disrupted due to neck injuries.

He wrote on Instagram: “My tennis family, I am sorry that my return has been delayed as I am currently experiencing some uncomfortable pain in my neck.

“I’m trying to get on top of it, but as I can’t serve 100 percent, I’ll only return if I feel I can fully influence the tour. I’ll keep in touch.”

Kyrgios’ big focus will now be on recovering in time for Wimbledon, where he reached the quarter-finals in 2014.

He has been replaced in the Queen’s draw by Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez, who won the singles and doubles titles at the last time the event was held in 2019, alongside Andy Murray for an emotional success.

The 26-year-old’s playing future has proved difficult to predict, as Kyrgios openly admitted earlier in the year that he wondered how much priority tennis would be.

“I can change like the wind. I’m not so sure, depending on what’s happening with COVID in Australia, you know, I’m assuming we’ll probably sort it out pretty soon. But I don’t know how to quarantine during tournaments abroad,” Kyrgios said when he was knocked out of the Australian Open.

“For me personally, man, I’m used to playing in front of crowded stadiums. I’m not going to force myself around the world if the time isn’t right to quarantine for a week and then play. I won’t” I I don’t know, I don’t really know what lies ahead.”

Djokovic and Nadal meet in French Open seismic semifinal

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has relived the drama that befell him at the Australian Open, successfully negotiating a pandemic-related match suspension before booking a date with Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals.

With Djokovic leading two sets to one and 3-2 against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, up to 5,000 fans were furious that they had to leave Roland Garros just before 11pm on Wednesday night when a citywide curfew began in Paris.

There was a 20 minute delay as both players left the arena and officials eventually cleared Court Philippe Chatrier of disgruntled fans, some of whom were yelling and screaming “Rip off!”

On resumption, Djokovic, who felt he had gone from a Davis Cup-esque atmosphere to an empty arena against a ferocious batter whose comeback had been sparked by the clamorous support of the crowd, regrouped and won 6-3 6- 2 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 and advance to his 40th grand slam semi.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal take on the semifinals of the French Open. Images: Getty Images

The bizarre event reminded the world No. 1 of his third-round win over Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open in February, when Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena had to be vacated in the fourth set as Victoria went into lockdown.

Djokovic also won that match – before taking the title – and said he was grateful for the similar break in Paris because he felt he needed “a bit of a reset”.

After resuming, Djokovic had a bad fall trying to grab a Berrettini forehand, but he was almost maniacally determined to win, uttering astonishing primal screams as he sealed the win on his third match point after nearly three and a half hours .

“The reaction was that I let go of the tension that was building up throughout the game,” said Djokovic.

It had been a day when both the world No. 1 and Nadal had shown both vulnerability and greatness.

The Spaniard – amazingly enough – actually lost a set at Roland Garros while Djokovic squandered the chance of a straight-set win.

But by the time the red dust settled, the two accomplished masters had made enough glorious brushstrokes to host their 58th gathering.

“It’s not like any other game,” Djokovic said of a confrontation with Nadal.

“Just vibes are different when you walk on the pitch with him.

“That’s why our rivalry is historic for this sport.

“I will probably choose Rafa as the greatest rival I’ve ever had in my career.”

