Man from Bangor coaches US to bronze medal at World Hockey Championships





A tired Jack Capuano was suffering from sinusitis when he returned to his home in Bangor earlier this week after coaching a youthful United States national team to the bronze medal at the World Ice Hockey Federation Championships in Latvia. The former University of Maine All-America defenseman, who is an associate coach with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, led the Americans to a 6-1 record in the preliminaries and a 6-1 win over Slovakia in the quarterfinals before the eventual champion Canada reached the top. the US 4-2 in the semifinals. The US recovered in the bronze medal match, beating Germany 6-1. The only other loss for the Americans came in their tournament opener, 3-1, to silver medalist Finland. The US had defeated Canada 5-1 in a preliminary round match. I couldn’t be more proud of this group, said 54-year-old Capuano, who was previously the head coach of the New York Islanders. It was a great group. We had 10 guys playing in their first IIHF tournament. The American team lost captain Justin Abdelkader and assistant captain Matt Roy, two key players, to injuries during the tournament. We had the best record of the tournament (8-2) and all credit goes to the kids. They came together as a group, they played within the team concepts and their attention to detail was off the charts. Capuano called it a relentless group that bonded and had a rewarding experience as part of the team. They knew what it meant to play for their country and the sacrifices that had to be made day in and day out. They played for each other, he said. Capuano pointed out that unlike other teams, which leave roster spots open for NHL players to join them when their teams are eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs, the US hasn’t added anyone. He said the tournament was top-notch, despite the bubble environment. He was used to the scenario when Ottawa played in the NHL’s North Division with all the other Canadian teams, operating under strict COVID-19 guidelines this season. Participants in the World Championships were confined to their hotels, except for training and competition. He said the players and staff had access to large rooms with various activities such as table tennis and a location to watch movies. He said the food was excellent. The Winter Olympics begin on February 4, 2020 in Beijing, China. Capuano said there are a number of top contenders for the head coach job, including coaches who have guided teams to Stanley Cup championships. I’d love the chance to be on that staff, he said. Capuano still has a one-year contract with Ottawa and said he was looking forward to becoming head coach again. Look how the summer goes, said Capuano, who now focuses on spending some time with wife Donna (Stevenson) and the family. More articles from the BDN

