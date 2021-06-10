Sports
NHL Playoffs Daily 2021 – Colorado Avalanche fights to stay alive against Vegas Golden Knights
The Boston Bruins were sent home on Wednesday night and the New York Islanders are the third team to reach the Stanley Cup semifinals.
Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche — the top team in the regular season — will try to avoid a similar fate to the Bruins. But the Avs’ task is not an easy one: they must win in Vegas, where the Golden Knights bombarded them in Games 3 and 4 of this series.
Watch the ESPN NHL Playoffs Daily to catch up on every day of the postseason until the Stanley Cup is awarded in July.
More: Playoff Schedule | Play-off central
Thursday’s match
Game 6: Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights | 9 p.m. (Knights lead 3-2)
Colorado is one of the fastest and most skilled teams in the league. But the Avs will face their second consecutive second-round elimination if they can’t beat Vegas tonight. While the Avs are typically hailed as one of the best-built teams in the league, a loss in this series could raise questions about whether the Avs are built for the playoffs and whether the team is more “grit” or “jam.” need.
Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are once again trying to capitalize on the home crowd and secure a spot in the NHL’s final four for the third time in four years. As Vegas stormed back to win three straight games in this series, the team leans on a familiar mindset.
“It’s been a while since we were the underdog, but we’re back in this series,” said Jonathan Marchessault. “We’re playing the best line in the NHL, the best team in the NHL, and we’re playing like there’s no tomorrow. We’re surprising the hockey world now by leading 3-2.”
About last night
New York Islanders 6, Boston Bruins 2 (Isles win 4-2)
Nassau Coliseum is an iconic hockey building. It’s in its final year before the team moves to the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, and the islanders send the old barn out with a bang. Just after being criticized by Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy for thinking they were the “New York Saints,” the Islanders paid the Bruins a three-goal outburst in the second period. New York gave a clinic on how to play with a lead, with Boston narrowing to just five shots in the third period.
The Islands will have a rematch with the Lightning in the semifinals, where they will again likely be underdogs. The Bruins now face an offseason of tough questions. Veterans Tuukka Rask and David Krejci are both unrestricted free agents. Rask was not 100% healthy for Game 6 as the Bruins also dealt with injuries on the blue line.
“Opportunities when you can win and have a really good team don’t come very often,” said Brad Marchand. “That makes it difficult. We felt we had a very good group this year.” Full summary
Three stars of the night
Brock Nelson, C, New York Islanders
He is building a reputation as a great player. Nelson scored two more goals on Wednesday to equal New York. In the past two years, only Brayden Point and Nathan MacKinnon have had more playoff goals than Nelson’s 15.
sheeeeeessssssssss brock nelson pic.twitter.com/MoucmyEIuS
Tony X (@soIoucity) June 10, 2021
Brad Marchand, LW, Boston Bruins
Many players on the Bruins saw their production dry up against the Islanders. Not Marchand, who finished the season with a run of six games, including Boston’s only two goals on Wednesday night.
Brad Marchand scores again on the power play.
4-2 match.
Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 10, 2021
Travis Zajac, RW, New York Islanders
The veteran defeated Charlie McAvoy on a rebound for the net to score the opening goal of the game.
He and Kyle Palmieri reward Lou Lamoriello’s trust in them, as the former New Jersey GM acquired both Devils on the trade deadline.
“I can’t say enough good things about those guys, not just as players, but as people,” said Josh Bailey. “I think two additions have come a very long way for us in the venue, on the ice. Just great people. They really added another element to our team and an important reason why we’re talking here now.”
State of the day
Speaking of consistency, Lamoriello has made it to the semi-finals/conference finals in five different decades as GM, first with the Devils (1987-2015) and now with the Islanders (2018-present).
watch awards
The NHL announced the three finalists for the Norris Trophy for the league’s best defender: Adam Fox (New York Rangers), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche). The award is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Fox and Makar are both on their entry-level contracts and only two years away from playing college hockey, where they were also both Hobey Baker finalists. If Fox wins, he will be only the second player to win the Norris in his second NHL season. The other? A Hall of Famer named Bobby Orr.
Social media posts of the day
Bruce Cassidy won’t hear the end of his comments about the New York Saints for a while, will he?
When the Saints Islanders march in
Congrats @NYIslanders #StanleyCup https://t.co/qdBk93rz6F pic.twitter.com/QjZvrLbVrr
New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 10, 2021
Islanders fans also did a lot of trolling on their own, both before and during the match.
This fan base. #Islands pic.twitter.com/uFux7VL382
Island Territory (@IslesTerritory) June 9, 2021
The crowd entertained at Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s expense by singing “New York Saints” after he said the islanders are selling a story that they are clean.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]