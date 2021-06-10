NHL Playoffs Daily 2021 – Colorado Avalanche fights to stay alive against Vegas Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins were sent home on Wednesday night and the New York Islanders are the third team to reach the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche — the top team in the regular season — will try to avoid a similar fate to the Bruins. But the Avs’ task is not an easy one: they must win in Vegas, where the Golden Knights bombarded them in Games 3 and 4 of this series.

Watch the ESPN NHL Playoffs Daily to catch up on every day of the postseason until the Stanley Cup is awarded in July.

More: Playoff Schedule | Play-off central

Thursday’s match

Game 6: Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights | 9 p.m. (Knights lead 3-2)

Colorado is one of the fastest and most skilled teams in the league. But the Avs will face their second consecutive second-round elimination if they can’t beat Vegas tonight. While the Avs are typically hailed as one of the best-built teams in the league, a loss in this series could raise questions about whether the Avs are built for the playoffs and whether the team is more “grit” or “jam.” need.



1 Related

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are once again trying to capitalize on the home crowd and secure a spot in the NHL’s final four for the third time in four years. As Vegas stormed back to win three straight games in this series, the team leans on a familiar mindset.

“It’s been a while since we were the underdog, but we’re back in this series,” said Jonathan Marchessault. “We’re playing the best line in the NHL, the best team in the NHL, and we’re playing like there’s no tomorrow. We’re surprising the hockey world now by leading 3-2.”

About last night

New York Islanders 6, Boston Bruins 2 (Isles win 4-2)

Nassau Coliseum is an iconic hockey building. It’s in its final year before the team moves to the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, and the islanders send the old barn out with a bang. Just after being criticized by Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy for thinking they were the “New York Saints,” the Islanders paid the Bruins a three-goal outburst in the second period. New York gave a clinic on how to play with a lead, with Boston narrowing to just five shots in the third period.

The Islands will have a rematch with the Lightning in the semifinals, where they will again likely be underdogs. The Bruins now face an offseason of tough questions. Veterans Tuukka Rask and David Krejci are both unrestricted free agents. Rask was not 100% healthy for Game 6 as the Bruins also dealt with injuries on the blue line.

“Opportunities when you can win and have a really good team don’t come very often,” said Brad Marchand. “That makes it difficult. We felt we had a very good group this year.” Full summary

Three stars of the night

Brock Nelson, C, New York Islanders

He is building a reputation as a great player. Nelson scored two more goals on Wednesday to equal New York. In the past two years, only Brayden Point and Nathan MacKinnon have had more playoff goals than Nelson’s 15.

sheeeeeessssssssss brock nelson pic.twitter.com/MoucmyEIuS Tony X (@soIoucity) June 10, 2021

Brad Marchand, LW, Boston Bruins

Many players on the Bruins saw their production dry up against the Islanders. Not Marchand, who finished the season with a run of six games, including Boston’s only two goals on Wednesday night.

Brad Marchand scores again on the power play. 4-2 match. pic.twitter.com/0M2pr0PbRM Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 10, 2021

Travis Zajac, RW, New York Islanders

The veteran defeated Charlie McAvoy on a rebound for the net to score the opening goal of the game.

He and Kyle Palmieri reward Lou Lamoriello’s trust in them, as the former New Jersey GM acquired both Devils on the trade deadline.

“I can’t say enough good things about those guys, not just as players, but as people,” said Josh Bailey. “I think two additions have come a very long way for us in the venue, on the ice. Just great people. They really added another element to our team and an important reason why we’re talking here now.”

State of the day

Speaking of consistency, Lamoriello has made it to the semi-finals/conference finals in five different decades as GM, first with the Devils (1987-2015) and now with the Islanders (2018-present).

watch awards

The NHL announced the three finalists for the Norris Trophy for the league’s best defender: Adam Fox (New York Rangers), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche). The award is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Fox and Makar are both on their entry-level contracts and only two years away from playing college hockey, where they were also both Hobey Baker finalists. If Fox wins, he will be only the second player to win the Norris in his second NHL season. The other? A Hall of Famer named Bobby Orr.

Social media posts of the day

Bruce Cassidy won’t hear the end of his comments about the New York Saints for a while, will he?

Islanders fans also did a lot of trolling on their own, both before and during the match.