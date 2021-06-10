India vs Pakistani cricket: India-Pakistan series was much more followed than Ashes: Pakistani legend wants bilateral cricket to resume





Pakistani legend wants bilateral relations between India and Pakistan to be resumed. | Photo credit: IANS Essentials Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq has slammed for resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral cricket India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series between them in 2012-13 India and Pakistan will not play bilateral series due to political tensions between the two nations Emotions run high on both sides of the border as India and Pakistan go head to head on the cricket pitch. The arch-rivals have been involved in some of the most hotly contested over the years, delivering several memorable moments for fans to enjoy. While India and Pakistan played against each other regularly in the 1990s and early 2000s, they now only meet in major ICC competitions. Despite sharing one of cricket’s biggest rivalries, the two teams do not play bilateral cricket with each other due to the political tensions between the two countries. India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13, when Pakistan toured India for a series with limited crossings. Since then, the two teams have only met in major ICC competitions. Over the years, several cricketing greats from both sides have fought for the resumption of bilateral cricket between the two nations and the latest to join the cart is former Pakistani captain Inzamam-ul-Haq. The battle legend believes that India-Pakistan games are much more popular than Ashes or any other series, and it is important for the two countries to play for the betterment of the game. “The India-Pakistan series was followed much more than The Ashes and people loved every moment of it. For the improvement of the game and the players, it is important to hold the Asian Cup and also the bilateral series between India and Pakistan,” Inzamam said. sports star in an interview. Inzamam also explained how participating in high-octane India-Pakistan matches will help the youngsters of both sides to develop quickly and learn how to handle the pressure. India-Pakistan games are watched by millions of people in the two countries and emotions often run high when the two teams shut the horns, which puts extra pressure on the players. “Every game is important. In our time, the Asian Cup was a tournament where the top teams would compete against each other. The more you play high quality cricket, the more you develop your skills. For example, if India were to play against Pakistan, the players would be eager to give their best because they know the importance and intensity of these matches. That not only helps a player to grow, but also helps him earn appreciation from the fans. I think it’s important to hold these tournaments,” said Inzamam, who himself led Pakistan in numerous major matches against India.







