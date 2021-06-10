Charities demand clarity about 320m PE and sports premium





The leaders of 40 charities and sports organizations have written to the government to demand “urgent clarity” about the future of the 320 million PE and sports premium. With less than six weeks to go until the end of the summer term for most schools, leaders are still waiting on whether the funding, worth €18,000 for the average primary school, will continue from September. In fact, charities have reported that at least one council is advising schools to budget “assuming this funding won’t go through”. In an open letter to education secretary Gavin Williamson, the organizations warned that growing uncertainty over funding would lead to a “scaling down of initiatives and jobs” among groups that support schools to use the money. The uncertainty also comes at a “critical time for schools planning their facilities for the next academic year”. The premium is a separate subsidy for primary schools to improve the quality of gym, sport and exercise. Since 2013, schools have received funding based on student numbers, and the average primary school with one form of intake receives an average of about 18,000 per year. In 2019, continued funding was announced in April, but last year schools had to wait until July for confirmation that they would continue to receive the funding. Government promises confirmation ‘soon’ Ministers remained noncommittal on funding for 2021-22 this week as they were challenged. Nick Gibb, the minister of schools, said his department was “aware of the importance of informing schools as best as possible about future funding”, and would “confirm agreements” for the premium in 2021-22 “as soon as possible”. The letter also warned that the delay “led to a reduction in planned facilities and hampering efforts to attract private sector funding to strengthen PE and school sports”. “We are aware of at least one local government advising schools to budget on the assumption that this funding will not go through,” they said. “We appreciate the sheer number of challenges the government is currently addressing as we emerge from the pandemic. “But given the importance of youth recovery, it would be devastating if national efforts to support the recovery of youth health and well-being were hampered by an avoidable delay in confirming funding for next year. “ the signatories Ali Oliver MBE, CEO, Youth Sport Trust Mark Gannon, CEO, UK Coaching Huw Edwards, CEO, VKActive Lisa Wainwright, CEO, Alliance for Sports and Recreation Sue Wilkinson MBE, CEO, Physical Education Association Lee Mason, CEO, Active Partnerships Network Steve Peyman, COO, Chance to Shine Sarah Mortiboys, MD, Dallaglio Rugby Works Arun Kang, CEO, Sporting Equals Beatrice Busana-Sita, CEO, Greenhouse Sports Stephanie Hilborne OBE, CEO, Women in Sport Andy Dalby-Welsh, CEO, London Youth Games Richard Norman, CEO, SportsLeadersUK Vincent Britten & Alan Watkinson, Co-Chairs, Schools Active Movement Tom Harrison, CEO, England and Wales Cricket Board Mark Bullingham, CEO, The Football Association Scott Lloyd, CEO, Lawn Tennis Association Bill Sweeney OBE, CEO, Rugby Football Union Adrian Christy, CEO, Badminton England John Boyd, CEO, BaseballSoftballUK Stewart Kellett, CEO of Basketball England Georgina Usher, CEO, British Fencing Alastair Marks, CEO (Interim), British Gymnastics Andrew Scoular, CEO, British Judo Peter Hart, CEO, British Orienteering Andy Parkinson, CEO, British Rowing Ashley Metcalf, CEO, British Weightlifting Lisa Pearce, CEO, British Wheelchair Basketball Chris Jones, CEO, England Athletics Nick Pink, CEO, England Hockey Mark Coups, CEO, England Lacrosse Fran Connelly, CEO, England Netball Sue Storey, CEO, Volleyball England Brendon Pyle, CEO, Golf Foundation Marcus Capel, CEO, The Pony Club Natalie Justice-Dearn, CEO, Rounders England Ralph Rimmer, CEO, Rugby Football League Jane Nickerson, CEO, Swim England Sara Sutcliffe, CEO, Table Tennis England Simon Hill, CEO, VKUltiem

