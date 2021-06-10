Sports
What brought NJ-born Joe Flacco to the Eagles quarterbacks room
Joe Flacco has played more NFL games in 161 than thought eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.
At 36, Flacco, a native of Audubon, is the oldest player on the roster. He is also the only former Super Bowl MVP under contract in Philadelphia.
Given his 14 years of NFL experience, Flaccos’ voice is paramount in conference rooms, especially when it comes to quarterback play.
Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, who is two years younger than Flacco, is pleased with the veterans’ willingness to share meaningful tidbits with the rest of the group.
Joe has been great, Johnson said last week. I have clearly followed him for a very long time and he has a lot of experience. I always say that experience is life’s best teacher, so he has a lot of intellectual property that he was happy to share with our room, and it was great for our room to hear about some of his shared experiences during his career in the competition .
Hurts is expected to be Eagles starting quarterback in Week 1. Although he started just four games, the Eagles are expected to allow Hurts to prove himself this season.
Flacco will be a sounding board for Hurts, as well as Johnson, during a campaign called a transition period by ownership. While Flacco has built a reputation – deserved or not – of being unwilling to mentor younger QBs, Johnson thinks he has done just that.
While Flacco is not seen as the favorite to be QB1, he has still managed to maintain his performance on the pitch. Johnson saw Flaccos talent first hand during the offseason schedule.
He’s as slick as they come, Johnson said. He’s been doing it for a long time, so he understands exactly what the goal is, what he’s trying to achieve, how he can keep improving and put us in a position to be successful.
If Hurts fails to take the next step in his development during training camp, Flacco will provide the Eagles with remarkable assurance. Fully healed from a neck injury that hampered his production with the Broncos and Jets for the past two years, Flacco is ready to play if asked.
He is more than just an experienced veteran voice in the QB room.
Johnson said: It was a pleasure to go out and stand on the grass with him.
