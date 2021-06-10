Sports
James Anderson: England Test Record Holder Talks Incredible 162 Caps
England’s James Anderson talks to Nasser Hussain about his illustrious career as he becomes the country’s most capable test cricketer of all time
James Anderson is celebrating this week becoming England’s most capped test cricketer as he plays in the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston.
Speaking to his former captain, Nasser Hussain – who gave him his first Test cap in 2003 – Anderson, 38, said he still loves the game and wanted to keep going even longer.
Click on the video above to watch chat in full and read on below…
Seeing someone break that record is huge; for him to do it like a fast bowler shows his skill level and skills over a period of time @ Racine66 is impressed by @jimmy9 as the couturier prepares to become England’s most capped trial cricketer #EngvNZ 10:00 am Sky Sports Cricket
At the test cap’s 162nd record:
It’s been an incredible journey I’ve been on over the past 18 years.
“I remember my beginnings as clearly as anything – and then there were some great memories during that time. I can’t believe I got to where I am now.”
Start trial career:
I was very insecure when I was a kid, growing up. I had many doubts.
It’s only when you play against the best teams and the best players in the world that you really feel like you belong.
“It took consistent performance over the years to build my confidence and make me believe that I really belong here.”
Breaking Sir Alastair Cook’s record:
He called me last night to congratulate me. It’s great to pass someone like him, whom I admire so much and have so much respect.
“We’ve been good friends for many years and it’s just a shame he’s not here to share the experience with whom.”
The secrets of its longevity:
I think a lot of it is luck. I was born with a body that can handle the pressure of bowling.
I work hard for my fitness and it’s about trying to stay hungry. I always feel like I have a lot to give to the game. I feel like I can always take wickets.
So it’s about showing up every day and having this hunger to get better and better. I hope that helps me keep going a little longer.
Focus on fitness:
Certainly, the older I get, the more I have to focus on the fitness aspect. I’m also very conscious of my diet now and I probably drink a lot less than before – gambling in general has changed that way. We are now much more focused on nutrition and fitness than ever before. It’s great to be a part of it. “
The “king of the swing”:
Check out some of Anderson’s highlights in an English jersey
It’s something I’ve worked tirelessly on. I learned the outswinger when I was about 18 from Mike Watkinson in Lancashire, while the inswinger probably took me five years to get to the point where I was confident to throw him in a test match. It took so much practice to get there.
Especially at the beginning of my career I had some pretty intimidating captains! And I didn’t want to disappoint them by playing a bad inswinger down the legs, so I hid it for a long time.
“Fortunately, now that I’ve taken this job, I like to play with my skills when I’m in the middle of it.”
How long can he continue?
Frankly, I don’t know. I like this game, I like to play, I like to bowl, take wickets. And I like the other stuff too, not just the pretty stuff in the middle, I like the hard work behind the scenes.
Anderson is hungry to make it to the Ashes this winter but isn’t looking too far ahead with enough cricket to play before then
As long as I have this pleasure and this hunger to keep improving, I will continue to do so. And as long as my body touches that, until now, wood, it does.
“I love him so much, I just want to keep going.”
Watch further coverage of the second test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket.
