James Anderson: England Test Record Holder Talks Incredible 162 Caps

James Anderson is celebrating this week becoming England’s most capped test cricketer as he plays in the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston.

Speaking to his former captain, Nasser Hussain – who gave him his first Test cap in 2003 – Anderson, 38, said he still loves the game and wanted to keep going even longer.

Seeing someone break that record is huge; for him to do it like a fast bowler shows his skill level and skills over a period of time @ Racine66 is impressed by @jimmy9 as the couturier prepares to become England’s most capped trial cricketer #EngvNZ 10:00 am Sky Sports Cricket —Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 10, 2021

At the test cap’s 162nd record:

It’s been an incredible journey I’ve been on over the past 18 years.

“I remember my beginnings as clearly as anything – and then there were some great memories during that time. I can’t believe I got to where I am now.”

Start trial career:

I was very insecure when I was a kid, growing up. I had many doubts.

Anderson says it has taken him a few years to feel like he belongs on the international stage

It’s only when you play against the best teams and the best players in the world that you really feel like you belong.

“It took consistent performance over the years to build my confidence and make me believe that I really belong here.”

Breaking Sir Alastair Cook’s record:

He called me last night to congratulate me. It’s great to pass someone like him, whom I admire so much and have so much respect.

“We’ve been good friends for many years and it’s just a shame he’s not here to share the experience with whom.”

The secrets of its longevity:

I think a lot of it is luck. I was born with a body that can handle the pressure of bowling.

James Anderson makes his 162nd appearance for England in the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston this week

I work hard for my fitness and it’s about trying to stay hungry. I always feel like I have a lot to give to the game. I feel like I can always take wickets.

So it’s about showing up every day and having this hunger to get better and better. I hope that helps me keep going a little longer.

Focus on fitness:

Certainly, the older I get, the more I have to focus on the fitness aspect. I’m also very conscious of my diet now and I probably drink a lot less than before – gambling in general has changed that way. We are now much more focused on nutrition and fitness than ever before. It’s great to be a part of it. “

The “king of the swing”:

It’s something I’ve worked tirelessly on. I learned the outswinger when I was about 18 from Mike Watkinson in Lancashire, while the inswinger probably took me five years to get to the point where I was confident to throw him in a test match. It took so much practice to get there.

Especially at the beginning of my career I had some pretty intimidating captains! And I didn’t want to disappoint them by playing a bad inswinger down the legs, so I hid it for a long time.

“Fortunately, now that I’ve taken this job, I like to play with my skills when I’m in the middle of it.”

How long can he continue?

Frankly, I don’t know. I like this game, I like to play, I like to bowl, take wickets. And I like the other stuff too, not just the pretty stuff in the middle, I like the hard work behind the scenes.

As long as I have this pleasure and this hunger to keep improving, I will continue to do so. And as long as my body touches that, until now, wood, it does.

“I love him so much, I just want to keep going.”

