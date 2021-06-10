Former Notre Dame footballer, Byron Spruell, appointed to Aons board member bestuurs

I came across this on LinkedIn last week, and while it may not be new news… it’s still exciting! In a press release from Aon, We are pleased to welcome Byron Spruell to Aon’s Board of Directors, said Lester B. Knight, Chairman of the Aons Board of Directors. With his dynamic leadership skills, unwavering integrity and keen strategic insight, Byron will provide a valuable perspective on how the company continues to evolve to better serve customers in this era of unprecedented volatility.

In his role with the NBA, Spruell helps shape the future of the league, oversee critical league activities, introduce innovations through strategy and analysis, and advance the game’s global growth and evolution in coordination with League stakeholders, USA Basketball and the International Basketball Federation.

Aon has been a leader in serving customers around the world for many years and I consider it a privilege to join the team to map out the future, said Spruell. The most successful organizations build on their strengths, and it is clear to me that Aon is committed to innovation and developing new answers to today’s most pressing challenges.

Prior to joining the NBA in 2016, Spruell spent 20 years at Deloitte LLP, most recently as Vice Chairman, Central Region Marketplace Leader and Chicago Managing Principal. He led the company’s customer and business growth and strategic positioning in 22 states, comprising 31 offices and more than 14,000 Deloitte professionals. He serves on several non-profit boards, including the University of University our lady Board of Trustees and the Jackie Robinson Foundation, among others. Spruell holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA in finance from the University of Notre Dame.

I had the chance to interview Byron a few years ago and was able to walk a bit with him as he shared stories with me from his time at Notre Dame. Here’s a snippet of his story.

I grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and was the product of two outstanding role models. My mother was a seamstress/tailor and my father was a sewer engineer. They wanted my siblings and I to do our very best in everything we did. At the height of my high school career, I was a co-referee judge of my high school class, and I had several opportunities to play football and basketball in Division I schools. The main criteria for what I wanted to get out of college helped me narrow my choices and ultimately choose the University of Notre Dame. What I was looking for was a school that was not only academically serious but also had a great athletics program. I also wanted a school close enough to home that my family could watch me play. Notre Dame met all my requirements with flying colors. My parents ended up being able to watch me play for most of the home games during my senior year, and then for my fifth year of qualifying, they could watch every home and away game. It’s one thing to be good on the field or off the field, but Notre Dame helped me excel in both areas and that was exactly what I wanted and wanted to achieve.

In his quest for college, Byron was courted by several excellent Division I schools, when the Notre Dame Value Stream poured into his life, offering it something no one else could.

The other schools I looked at besides Notre Dame were Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Ohio State (especially considering I grew up in Buckeye state). Once I was on campus for my visit to Notre Dame, I knew it was a good fit for me. The style of teaching and learning in the classroom, the people walking around, I immediately felt welcome. My host while visiting Notre Dame was Allen Pinkett. He was a year ahead of me and in technical school, so I’m sure they paired me up with him so that I would have the chance to meet another footballer on a path I wanted to follow. But by the time I joined ND the following year, Allen had decided that the balance and rigor of studying engineering while playing football was difficult for him and he had switched to the school of business. The technical school was appropriately nicknamed the pre-business school for every student and they often said to freshmen, look left and look right, one of you will be gone by the end of your freshman year. When I was a senior at ND, they matched me with a visiting Rod West, who was very focused on academics and slightly interested in studying engineering at Notre Dame. After shadowing me, he commented that his head would explode if he had to take the tech classes I was in and it confirmed his choice to go straight to business school! Allen and Rod are quite successful these days and often talk about the lineage that grew out of their campus visits.

However, I must say that one of the main reasons I chose Notre Dame was because they combined academics with athletics. My sixth grade teacher told me I was good at math and science and that I should be an engineer. Ultimately, I wanted to be a design engineer for one of the three major auto companies in the US, so I chose to study mechanical engineering. But when I was about to graduate, the car companies were not doing well economically. When I wasn’t drafted for the NFL after that year, I decided to stay with ND and complete my MBA during my fifth year at ND, which was special because it was Tim Brown’s Heisman year. In the year I completed my MBA, Notre Dame won the national championship. It was fun and rewarding to be on campus and witness the success of the teams. Coach Holtz gave me and my fellow co-captain Chuck Lanza national championships because we had done so much to get the team to that point. I cherish that ring and my relationship with Coach Holtz and he is a mentor to this day. A Coach for Life as he would say.

The Notre Dame Value Stream manifests itself in different ways through different people. Byron played under both Coach Faust and Coach Holtz, who shaped and molded their players in very different ways. Although their methods were very different, they both played a big part in developing him into the person he is today.

Coach Faust delegated a lot to his assistant coaches compared to Coach Holtz, who made good use of his coaching staff, yet mastered every detail. Holtz took full advantage of his coaches, but was fully involved. Coach Faust turned out to be more of a delegator and didn’t go into all the details so much. As a result, Coach Holtz spent a lot of time not only with his coaches, but also with his players. He helped us grow and develop into men – and this carried from the football field as well. I still remember going to his office for career advice while hesitating between several job offers. He advised me to focus on Whats Important Now (WIN) and build a good foundation with a company that cared about my continued growth and development; a place that promoted excellence with people I could trust. Those words have always been on my mind throughout my career and the organizations I have been associated with.

Coach Holtz made sure you understood three things. First, he cared about his players. Second, he made sure you were ready for what you would encounter on the football field. Third, he was your coach for life, making sure you were ready for your future, both on and off the field. He prepared you with the details that would make you a good footballer but also prepared you for the post football journey in the business world or wherever life would take you. One of the main factors that led me to go to Notre Dame was how well they combined academics and athletics. Coach Faust helped me transition into college, while Coach Holtz was a big part of why the proposal worked so well. Coach Holtz prepared you for the details that would make you a good football player, but the same attention to detail was also what would make you a good man and successful in everything you pursue after football. It also fulfills the concept of 4 for 40; that is, you give me four good years at Notre Dame and I will support you for the next forty.

As a member of Coach Holtz’s first team at Notre Dame, Byron has had many memorable moments at Notre Dame, but the one that sticks with him most is the game against USC in 1986.

In Los Angeles, the whole area – the Colosseum, the Trojan horse, down 22 points, we gathered as a team that day to take home the win. It was Coach Holtz’s first year at Notre Dame. We lost five games that year with a total of six points. It was bizarre how close we were, but we just couldn’t get the wins. It was the last game of the season and we were 37-15 behind at halftime. Of course we were 22 points behind Los Angeles, but we rallied under the leadership of Coach Holtzs and came back to win the game after a last second field goal from John Carney. We had started that season building real camaraderie and that win over USC gave us a great boost to carry us into the next year. On the return flight, Chuck Lanza and I were given an indication that we would be co-captains next year. To achieve such a victory in a hostile environment and then to know that the team felt that I was a leader moving forward is something I will never forget.

You can read more of Byron’s story in my second book, MORE End Zone Echoes: The Men We Became.

