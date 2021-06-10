Sports
Eskymos tennis made lasting memories with UP crown | News, Sports, Jobs
ESCANABA — A week has passed since the Escanaba Eskymos were crowned Upper Peninsula Division tennis champions with memories likely to last a lifetime.
“It was emotional and exciting, probably one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had,” said fifth-year coach Tom Penegor. “Not only do you experience the excitement surrounding the event – as a coach you see what they should be doing differently – but you can’t do it for them either.
The Eskymos scored 19 points for their first title in 14 years, followed by host and three-time defending champion Negaunee 13 and Menominee 10.
“The boys were very motivated and hungry”, said Penegor. “They went out and took the title. It is not given to them. We wanted the kids to win every game. We didn’t want them to think about it. We just wanted them to go out and do it.
“Hats off to Menominee, who won a three-setter, and Negaunee, who won a three-setter at number 4 singles. They (Negaunee) put in the work and the time. We used them as our model, because we had to do the same. The team in 2018 was probably just as talented, but they weren’t as hungry as this year’s team. You have to work hard every day to find out what works for them.”
Before the championship round, the road to the title got a little longer as the teams suffered a three-hour rain delay.
“As coaches, we sit down and consider the situation,” said Penegor. “How do you react to that? We are very proud of them. They really did well. What I think helped us get through a strong challenge in the Great Northern Conference meeting (May 27 in Marquette). I think we’ve got some mental toughness.”
The Eskymos won that encounter for the first time since 2003 and also marked the first time since 1999 that they were GNC and UP champions in the same year.
“We have quite a few guys coming back”, said Penegor. “Next year we will definitely be senior-oriented. I appreciate that my wife has been patient and gave me the opportunity to coach these children and share my time with them and our assistant coaches (Chris Ogren and Alan Adams) for all their support. I am very blessed with them and wonderful children and parents. I also want to thank God for giving me this opportunity.”
Among those expected to return are reigning No. 3 singles champion Nathan Howes and No. 2 doubles champion Isaac Maki and Dawson Williams.
Viktor Pospisil and Ryan Moreau (No. 1 doubles) and Tanner McDonald-Jordan Nance (No. 3 doubles) have left as UP champions.
The program has a rich history despite the previous absence of GNC and UP titles.
“We had several (NCAA) Division 1 players coming through the ranks at Escanaba,” said Penegor. “We had some good teams and players in the 70s and 80s.”
Among them are Dennis Lueneburg, Tom Mitchell and Paul Pertile, who all played at Western Michigan University.
Penegor says he is impressed with some of the facilities in the UP
“Marquette, Negaunee, Westwood and Kingsford all have state-of-the-art courts,” he added. “It would be really nice to have some.”
