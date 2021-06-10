End of RMU hockey program doubly painful for Moon Twp. Native Tyler Love

MOON TWP. Tyler Love can tell you the exact moment he fell in love with the game of hockey. It didn’t come after a nice goal or even a big win. Love knew that to him, hockey was just seconds into first practice in an organized league.

“I was 6 years old,” Love recalls. “I was on the Canadiens in-house youth team. I can remember standing on the ice for the first time and having so much fun. I knew right away that the sport would always be a part of my life.”

A native of Moon Township, most of Love’s best memories on the ice can be traced to Clearview Arena on Neville Island. It is where his first games were played, within the Colonials Youth Program. It’s where he developed his skills as a young teen as a member of the Arctic Foxes Hockey Association, and it’s where he played his first collegiate game, against Army West Point as a member of the Robert Morris Colonials.

Therefore, the university’s decision to discontinue men’s and women’s hockey programs was particularly devastating to him.

Most players are proud to represent their university on the ice, but few were more excited to wear RMU’s red, white and blue colors than Love. The 21-year-old says hockey has been a constant in Robert Morris’s life since that first practice at Clearview Arena when he was in first grade.

“My whole family was big fans,” Love said. “We went to a lot of games when I was growing up. My little brother even won the chuck-a-puck once in between. I remember going to see them play big games against Penn State and Ohio State. It was just a really fun thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night.”

After progressing through the Penguins Elite program during high school, Love got the chance to play Junior Hockey or “Juniors” in Texas for the NAHL’s Corpus Christi IceRays.

After his three seasons in the Lone Star State, it was time for Love to start his career at the collegiate level. He says choosing his collegiate home was a no-brainer. He wanted to go back to the place where it all started.

“Being able to come home and play for my parents was something that really excited me,” Love said. “It was the team that I grew up watching. I always wanted to wear the Colonial jersey. It was such a perfect scenario.”

Just a few years after choosing to move back to western Pennsylvania, it looked like Love had made the right decision. This winter, Love was one of only nine members of the Colonials to appear in all 24 games.

While the sting of a quarter-final exit in the 2021 Atlantic League tournament was still on his mind, the future looked bright for Love and his teammates. Until on May 26 it was announced that there was no future for hockey at Robert Morris University.

Players from both the men’s and women’s hockey teams received an email that morning saying a Zoom call was coming. Love said he and his teammates had no idea what was about to happen.

“I wasn’t worried when I got the email,” Love said. “We all assumed it would be something with the COVID protocols. I expected them to be in touch shortly to let us know that restrictions were being eased. I was thinking about playing in front of a packed crowd next season. “

Just after the Zoom call, Love, along with everyone else involved in RMU hockey, learned about the real purpose of the meeting. The men’s and women’s programs were discontinued.

“The conversation lasted 10 minutes,” Love said. “I got a call and had to adjust my audio. Once I got everything set up, I saw our school president, Dr. Howard, tell us he was very sorry he had cut the program.

“He spoke for a few minutes and then passed things over to our athletic director (Chris King) who said essentially the same things. It was extremely disheartening. We weren’t even allowed to have our cameras or microphones on.”

Love heard the news in his car as he was leaving a workout. He started the day hoping to improve so that he could make a bigger contribution to his team. He ended the day without a team.

Shortly after the coaches and players were informed of the university’s decision, Robert Morris issued a press release. Below is the opening paragraph:

Robert Morris University announced today that it will no longer field NCAA Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey teams as part of a series of strategic initiatives designed to position the university as one of the most agile and professionally focused schools in the nation while preparing for the upcoming 100th anniversary.”

The statement sparked outrage not just in the city of Pittsburgh, but across the country. Numerous major media personalities, former athletes and alumni expressed outrage at the university’s decision to cancel the program.

Love says he and his teammates appreciated all the support.

Finances were the main reason behind the school’s decision. RMU President Howard explained at the beginning of a virtual press conference that the annual spending of the hockey program exceeded $1 million.

Howard added that the university has considered several options to support the hockey program. He added that the long-term options to salvage the program include facility upgrades that could cost up to $30 million, with no guarantee to attract corporate support to secure that investment.

Almost a week after the news was released, players from both the men’s and women’s teams were given the chance to speak directly with those who made the decision. However, Love says the encounter only led to more frustration.

“I felt like we weren’t getting answers to a lot of our questions,” Love said. “I appreciated that at least they gave us a chance to speak, but we didn’t really get an understanding of what really made them decide to go their way.”

Many are still doing their best to keep the program alive. While Love hopes the university will reverse its decision, he and his now former teammates have little time to wait and see what happens.

In a few months, student athletes will report back to campus to prepare for their upcoming season. With NCAA athletes being eligible for the pandemic for a year, transfer portals for nearly all sports are overcrowded.

There are currently over 300 players in the hockey transfer portal looking for a spot in one of the 60 Division I programs. Regardless of the talent level, it will be difficult for anyone to find a new team to play in within the next few months.

When Robert Morris made his decision in late May, the former settlers who wanted to continue their collegiate careers were put behind a very long line of people looking for a new opportunity.

“It’s a total mess,” Love said. “Most schools are currently full or run out of money. The reality is it’s hard for all of us right now. I really hope we can all find a new place to play at this level.”

While his days with Robert Morris may be over, Love hopes the anger that came with ending the hockey program won’t be carried over to other athletic programs. While the boy from his hometown is no longer allowed to proudly wear his red-white-blue jersey, he wishes nothing but the best for other RMU student athletes.

After spending most of his life making memories on the ice in Moon, Love wants to grow his love for the game elsewhere.